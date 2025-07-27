  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Indiana Pacers
  • "Damn": Tyrese Haliburton pleasantly stunned as Pacers' $10,110,640 new center goes bonkers with insane dunk package in Spain

"Damn": Tyrese Haliburton pleasantly stunned as Pacers' $10,110,640 new center goes bonkers with insane dunk package in Spain

By Ubong Richard Archibong
Published Jul 27, 2025 16:43 GMT
Tyrese Haliburton pleasantly stunned as Pacers
Tyrese Haliburton pleasantly stunned as Pacers' $10,110,640 new center goes bonkers with insane dunk package in Spain - Images via IMAGN

Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton is using the offseason to recover from an Achilles injury sustained during Game 7 of the NBA Finals. On Sunday, he took to social media to express his reaction to the Pacers' new center, Jay Huff’s athleticism at the Sanctuary, hosted by the NBPA in Malaga, Spain.

Ad

Huff, who is on a four-year, $10,110,640 contract, was one of the players invited to the NBPA's performance retreat. His dunks in a training session elicited a reaction from Haliburton.

“Damn,” Halliburton tweeted.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

The Pacers acquired Jay Huff from the Memphis Grizzlies in exchange for a second-round pick and a second-round pick swap. Huff is entering year two of a four-year contract worth just over $10 million, with roughly $8 million remaining across the next three seasons and a team option in the final year.

Tyrese Haliburton suffered a non-contact tear of his right Achilles tendon. The injury came after he played through a preceding calf strain. He exited the game early in the first quarter and Indiana lost the game 103–91.

Ad

Haliburton had surgery on June 23 at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York. Indiana confirmed he will miss the entire 2025–26 season to fully rehabilitate, and he is expected to be around 8–10 months, with recovery extending potentially up to 12 months given the severity.

Tyrese Haliburton’s new role next season

Tyrese Haliburton is expected to miss the 2025-26 season but will have a different role for the team, as revealed by Pacers general manager Chad Buchanan. Buchanan said Haliburton will help the team with trades and in a scouting role during a July 21 appearance on the “Setting The Pace” podcast:

Ad
"You'll see him out, we'll probably lean on him doing some scouting next year for us to have him help with trades. He's very intelligent when it comes to the NBA and the draft."
Tyrese Haliburton of the Pacers warms up before the NBA Finals game 6 between the Indiana Pacers and the Oklahoma City Thunder - Source: Getty
Tyrese Haliburton of the Pacers warms up before the NBA Finals game 6 between the Indiana Pacers and the Oklahoma City Thunder - Source: Getty

The two-time All-Star averaged 18.6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 9.2 assists during the regular season. Additionally, he recorded 17.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 8.6 assists in the postseason as the Pacers went all the way to the NBA Finals, losing to eventual champions the OKC Thunder.

About the author
Ubong Richard Archibong

Ubong Richard Archibong

Twitter icon

Ubong Richard Archibong is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over a year's experience in the field with FirstSportz.

Ubong is an LA Lakers fan, and he grew up watching Kobe Bryant taking on everyone with his Mamba mentality. Ubong's love for the Lakers hit another level when his favorite player, LeBron James, joined LA from the Cavs. Other than LeBron, Ubong likes Anthony Edwards, Kobe Bryant, Allen Iverson and Phil Jackson.

Beyond the court, Ubong is a traveler at heart and a Chelsea fan, always ready for the thrill and tension they bring. When not working, Ubong likes traveling and volunteering.

Know More

Pacers Fan? Check out the latest Indiana Pacers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by John Maxwell
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications