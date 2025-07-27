"Damn": Tyrese Haliburton pleasantly stunned as Pacers' $10,110,640 new center goes bonkers with insane dunk package in Spain

Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton is using the offseason to recover from an Achilles injury sustained during Game 7 of the NBA Finals. On Sunday, he took to social media to express his reaction to the Pacers' new center, Jay Huff’s athleticism at the Sanctuary, hosted by the NBPA in Malaga, Spain.Huff, who is on a four-year, $10,110,640 contract, was one of the players invited to the NBPA's performance retreat. His dunks in a training session elicited a reaction from Haliburton.“Damn,” Halliburton tweeted.The Pacers acquired Jay Huff from the Memphis Grizzlies in exchange for a second-round pick and a second-round pick swap. Huff is entering year two of a four-year contract worth just over $10 million, with roughly $8 million remaining across the next three seasons and a team option in the final year.Tyrese Haliburton suffered a non-contact tear of his right Achilles tendon. The injury came after he played through a preceding calf strain. He exited the game early in the first quarter and Indiana lost the game 103–91.Haliburton had surgery on June 23 at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York. Indiana confirmed he will miss the entire 2025–26 season to fully rehabilitate, and he is expected to be around 8–10 months, with recovery extending potentially up to 12 months given the severity.Tyrese Haliburton’s new role next seasonTyrese Haliburton is expected to miss the 2025-26 season but will have a different role for the team, as revealed by Pacers general manager Chad Buchanan. Buchanan said Haliburton will help the team with trades and in a scouting role during a July 21 appearance on the “Setting The Pace” podcast:&quot;You'll see him out, we'll probably lean on him doing some scouting next year for us to have him help with trades. He's very intelligent when it comes to the NBA and the draft.&quot;Tyrese Haliburton of the Pacers warms up before the NBA Finals game 6 between the Indiana Pacers and the Oklahoma City Thunder - Source: GettyThe two-time All-Star averaged 18.6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 9.2 assists during the regular season. Additionally, he recorded 17.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 8.6 assists in the postseason as the Pacers went all the way to the NBA Finals, losing to eventual champions the OKC Thunder.