"Damn, where y'all going": Stephen A. Smith believes LA Lakers are done after 34-point humiliation at Houston

The LA Lakers are off to a 3-5 start in the 2023-24 NBA season. Injuries to key players have been the key reason for the team’s struggles. Gabe Vincent, Jarred Vanderbilt, Rui Hachimura and Jaxson Hayes have already missed multiple games. Anthony Davis missed his first on Wednesday against the Houston Rockets. LeBron James told the media after the 128-94 loss to the Rockets that they just don’t have cohesion and rhythm due to injuries.

Stephen A. Smith, eight games into the Lakers’ season, has already predicted Darvin Ham’s team isn’t lifting the Larry O’Brien Trophy. The veteran sports talk show host had this to say in his podcast after watching the Lakers-Rockets game:

“I’m just looking at them and saying to myself, ‘Damn, where y’all going? What’s you all gonna do? What are you really, really going to accomplish?’ LeBron James is in his 21st season and nobody has the decency to be better than him.

Last season, the Lakers lost their first five games and at one point, had a 2-10 record, which tied for the worst start in franchise history. They were 27-32 leading into the All-Star break and were 11th in the Western Conference standings.

A flurry of moves before the trade deadline, however, salvaged the LA Lakers’ season. They eventually gained a playoff spot via the play-in tournament before reaching the Western Conference Finals. Given what they’ve been through and accomplished last season, not many will count LeBron James’ team out this early.

Still, Stephen A. Smith has a point. A team that still has the four-time MVP shouldn’t be competing the way they did against the Houston Rockets. They’ve been lackadaisical, particularly in the first quarter, even with James and Anthony Davis.

Smith drove home his point:

“Interesting stat. The Lakers have been outscored by a staggering 32.6 points per 100 possessions in the first quarter this season. Come on, man. What y’all doing? How is this possibly gonna lead to any kind of winning?”

Anthony Davis will return to help LeBron James try to end the LA Lakers’ three-game losing streak

The LA Lakers are 0-5 on the road and are on a three-game losing streak. They are hoping to end both marks with a win today in Phoenix against the Suns who will not have Devin Booker.

When they first met at Crypto.com Arena in October, the Suns were without both Booker and Bradley Beal. Kevin Durant nearly dragged the team to a big win on the road against the Lakers. While “Book” has been ruled out, Beal is expected to play.

Fortunately for the LA Lakers, Anthony Davis and Jaxson Hayes have been upgraded to available. The two did not play in the team’s embarrassing loss to the Houston Rockets on Wednesday.

Davis has a big game against the Suns in their first encounter. His presence could help LeBron James snap the team’s losing skid.