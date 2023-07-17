Dan Le Batard opines Tyler Herro is the best player Blazers would get in trade for Damian Lillard: "He’s just whiter than Maxey"

Over the past few weeks, Tyler Herro has been one of the most talked about players in the NBA. Mainly because what is happening with one of the league's top guards.

After the initial frenzy of free agency signings, Damian Lillard informed the Portland Trail Blazers that he'd like to be traded. Along with this request, he's made it clear that he wants to end up on the Miami Heat.

While Lillard is set on playing for Miami, it hasn't been that simple. Portland has not been impressed with their offers, and doesn't have interest in taking back Tyler Herro. As a talented young player on a sizeable contract, he has been the centerpiece of the Heat's Lillard offers.

During a recent episode of his show, Dan Le Batard touched on the Lillard saga. He feels that Herro is the best player the Blazers can get and is a better player than Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey.

"The offer is Herro, and he's the best one you're gonna get from anybody. He's better than Maxey, he's the best you're gonna get."

"Herro's better than Maxey, he's just whiter than Maxey."

Herro, 23, is coming off a season with the Miami Heat where he averaged 20.1 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 4.2 assists.

Is Tyler Herro the best player the Portland Trail Blazers can get in a Damian Lillard trade?

Outside of a massive change right now, Tyler Herro might be the best player the Portland Trail Blazers can get for Damian Lillard. That being said, skill isn't the reason why they don't want to acquire him.

As Lillard wants to move on, Portland is now looking to the future. Lucky for them, they already have a trio of promising young players on the roster. They just so happen to all play the same position as Herro.

If Portland did take Miami's best offer, it would simply create a log jam for them in the backcourt. Anfernee Simons is still on the team, and Portland needs to allocate a lot of minutes to Scoot Henderson and Shaedon Sharpe. If they brought in another proven ball-dominant guard, all it would do is hurt the development of other players.

Many agree that Herro is an above-average guard in the league right now. However, he doesn't fit what Portland wants to do in the post-Lillard era. Because of this, more teams will likely need to get involved if Lillard is ever going to wind up in Miami.

