Dan Le Batard reveals ESPN suspension for controversial LeBron James Akron billboard following his two rings at Miami

Former ESPN personality Dan Le Batard discussed his suspension from the network after his infamous billboard stunt aimed at LeBron James when James left Miami for the Cleveland Cavaliers following two championships with the Heat.

In a Tuesday episode of "The OGs Show," Le Batard revealed that ESPN disapproved of his move, which mocked James' departure.

The billboards featured the two NBA championship rings James won with the Heat and read, “You’re Welcome, LeBron. Love, Miami.”

“I've always negotiated, 'How do I get to say what I want, do what I want, let my father do what he wants, without interference?'” Le Batard said. “And so one of the places I erred at ESPN is that I wasn't more ambitious about, let me have more, more, more, more, because I wanted just freedom to be left alone.”

Le Batard shared that his suspension came after ESPN higher-ups were unaware of the context behind the stunt.

“I didn't want people to see too much of what we were doing,” he said. I remember how I got suspended, because I'm trying to put LeBron billboards up in Akron, telling him, 'You're welcome, love, Miami.' And I get suspended. But I didn't want corporate intervention.”

LeBron James has played for three different NBA teams, starting with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

In July 2010, LeBron made a monumental decision, announcing on the televised special "The Decision" that he would leave the Cavaliers for the Miami Heat.

He later returned to Cleveland —in a less controversial move — to team up with Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love, securing one championship with them.

Eventually, James joined the LA Lakers, forming a duo with Anthony Davis and winning his fourth championship.

What ESPN said about suspending Dan Le Batard in wake of LeBron James move

ESPN took Dan Le Batard off the air for two days from both his television and radio shows after his stunt involving billboards placed in the Cleveland/Akron area to coincide with LeBron James' homecoming celebration with the Cavaliers.

“Dan will be off the air for two days, returning Monday,” ESPN said in a statement (per Miami Herald). “His recent stunt does not reflect ESPN’s standards and brand. Additionally, we were not made aware of his plans in advance.”

Le Batard, a Miami native, announced in December 2020 that he would be leaving ESPN, with his departure effective Jan. 4, 2021.

