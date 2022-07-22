“You can find Cuban sandwiches, you can find places to party and you can find rotation players” - Dan Woike believes the Miami Heat might get Kevin Durant by ‘throwing’ rotation players at the Nets

With trade talks about Kevin Durant having slowed down, Dan Woike believes the Miami Heat could complete a trade for the Brooklyn Nets star.

When Durant requested a trade away from the Brooklyn Nets and Kyrie Irving, the entire NBA world shifted.

Miami was one of the teams on Kevin Durant's short list of places he wanted to play and they were keen to capitalize on the opportunity.

However, the Miami Heat have been unable to find the trade package that the Nets want to part ways with Durant. Despite the inability to trade for Durant, Dan Woike believes the Heat could make the deal happen.

During a recent episode of The Herd with Colin Cowherd, Woike spoke about why he thinks so.

"So I think what Miami could do is Miami could throw rotation players at you. They find them everywhere in South Beach. Like, it's the easiest thing. You can find Cuban sandwiches, you can find places to party and you can find rotation players.

"For the Miami Heat, they're everywhere down there. So I think that would maybe be it, if Brooklyn wanted four or five guys."

In terms of the sheer volume of current players, the Heat are in a solid position to give Brooklyn what they want. While other teams could provide the Nets with better picks or even better players, Miami could compete on volume.

A deal could happen if the Brooklyn Nets are willing to receive several rotational players and first-round picks for Kevin Durant. Still, the caliber of player that Durant is continues to make his situation enjoyable.

Kevin Durant's value makes a potential trade for him an "interesting" subject, according to Dan Woike.

Durant's trade value is all over the place.

Kevin Durant and the Miami Heat could still happen, but the value around Durant complicates the issue. Dan Woike believes that the situation is unique because of his talent.

"The Durant thing is interesting because I don't think you could talk to anybody. Everybody agrees, Kevin Durant is one of the best players in the NBA. He can win you a playoff series.

"He is one of those dudes, it almost doesn't even matter who he is around. He is good enough to score fifty points three times in a playoff series and lead you on."

Given the perception around the NBA that Durant is one of the best players, he should have one of the highest trade values. According to reports, Durant's value is not as high as the Brooklyn Nets want it to be.

theScore Bet @theScoreBet The Nets are reportedly realizing that Kevin Durant's value may not be as high as they thought. The Nets are reportedly realizing that Kevin Durant's value may not be as high as they thought. 😬 https://t.co/SUFXZLKegL

LIVE POLL Q. Will Kevin Durant be traded to the Miami Heat during the offseason? Yes No 5 votes so far