"Dang shorty was making me mad": Josh Hart revisits 2011 tweets on getting 'mad' at his girlfriend

Back in 2011, Josh Hart went on a Twitter rant about his girlfriend at the time. Hart openly expressed how mad he was at his now-wife, Shannon Phillips, and displayed a rollercoaster of emotions from July to August.

The young Hart tweeted about how Phillips made him both happy and angry, how she was the only girl that made him feel pissed, and how their relationship made him listen to prominent rapper Tyga.

StatMuse's official New York Knicks Twitter page recently reposted screenshots of Josh Hart's high school rants. The Knicks guard stumbled upon their tweet and had him feeling hilariously nostalgic.

"Dang," Hart said. "Shorty was making me mad."

Josh Hart and Shannon Phillips have been intertwined in each other's lives since they were in 10th grade, spanning more than a decade. Their journey together took a significant step forward when Hart proposed to Phillips on Christmas in December 2020, in the presence of her mother and brother.

Subsequently, they exchanged vows on August 28, 2021, accompanied by a reception and a private celebration. Fast forward to May 2023, the couple welcomed twins into their lives, marking another joyous chapter in their journey together.

Josh Hart and the Knicks' up-and-down season

The New York Knicks (44-30) had a volatile season this year. While they currently rank fourth in the Eastern Conference, that doesn't mean their success didn't come with several challenges.

Despite ranking among the top five teams in the East, there were months when the Knicks seemed to struggle. Back in December, New York went 6-8. In February, they lost the majority of their games again notching a 4-6 record. Speaking of tough losses, the Knicks suffered a devastating blow to their season when Julius Randle got hurt in January.

Fortunately for them, Jalen Brunson stepped up to the occasion and has successfully maintained their spot among the East's top teams. Brunson's former Villanova Wildcats buddies have also provided support for the team.

Josh Hart has dominated the boards for the Knicks throughout the season and is averaging a career-best 8.3 rebounds per game. Donte DiVincenzo is also having the best season performance of his career this year with a career-high average of 15.0 points per game accompanied by 3.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.3 steals.

Given the rhythm they've found this season despite the challenges they had to overcome, the New York Knicks are considered to be one of the dark horses of the upcoming 2024 NBA Playoffs.