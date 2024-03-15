Daniel Gafford claims Shai Alexander-Gilegous jinxed him before attempting to surpass Wilt Chamberlain

Over the past few games, Dallas Mavericks big man Daniel Gafford has been chasing history. After falling just short, he blamed a current All-Star for jinxing him in pursuit of setting a new record.

As a center who does most of his damage around the rim, Gafford is one of the more efficient shooters in the league. However, his play had his chasing history on Thursday night. After making 33 shots in a row, he was just two shy of tying Wilt Chamberlain's record of 35.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

While appearing on "Run It Back," Daniel Gafford talked about coming just short of history. He said that OKC Thunder guard Shai Gilegeous-Alexander jinxed him before tip-off.

"I think Shai [Gilgeous-Alexander] jinxed me a little bit...He came up to me before the game, during tip-off and he was like 'Man, you're going to try to break the record against us huh.' and it just kind of played out from there."

Expand Tweet

Gafford still ended up having a strong outing against the Thunder, posting a double-double. He finished with 19 points and 15 rebounds on 7-for-11 shooting from the field. Prior to his miss, Gafford shot 100% in five straight games.

Daniel Gafford has been huge pick-up for the Dallas Mavericks

Due to the amount of players that get moved around on deadline day, some moves end up going under the radar. The Dallas Mavericks were very active this year, with Daniel Gafford being one of their biggest pickups. Before joining the Mavs, Gaffor spent the past three seasons as a member of the Washington Wizards.

Since joining Dallas, Gafford has fit in seamlessly. He is the exact type of player they've desired at the center position. He's physical, athletic and understands his role.

Gafford's pursuit of history is a testament to how good a fit he is on the Mavericks. He's been the ideal pick-and-roll complement for Luka Doncic, and it's resulted in an array of easy baskets. When the defense collapses on the All-Star guard, he has an easy lob option to bail him out.

Since being traded to Dallas, Gafford has appeared in 15 games. In that span, he is averaging 11.2 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.9 blocks.

The Mavericks roster shake up has paid off for them as they battle for a playoff spot. Currently, Dallas finds themselves in the thick of the Western Conference standings. Their 38-29 record is good for eighth place, but they sit just two games out of fifth.

Armed with a pair of high-powered offensive guards, the Mavericks have now solidified their back line with the addition of Daniel Gafford. He has quickly become a major X-factor for them as they gear up for the playoff push.