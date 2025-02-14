Daniel Gafford Injury Update: Mavericks center gets massive update  as he joins $175,369,471 10x All-Star in extended absence

The Dallas Mavericks can't catch a break with frontcourt injuries as Daniel Gafford has joined Anthony Davis on the sidelines for an extended absence. Gafford was initially expected to be out for a couple of weeks. However, the latest update from Shams Charania suggests Gafford is out for at least six weeks.

Charania reported that the Mavericks' starting center suffered a Grade 3 right knee MCL sprain.

"Dallas Mavericks center Daniel Gafford has sustained a Grade 3 right MCL sprain and will miss at least 6 weeks, sources tell me and @espn_macmahon," Charania wrote. "Gafford, Anthony Davis and Dereck Lively II now expected to be out significant stretches of the second half of the season."

Anthony Davis is expected to be out for a month, while Dereck Lively II is out for two months. The Mavericks are without a center at the moment, as Dwight Powell is also recovering from a right hip strain. They have used Kessler Edwards at the five with two-way signing Kylor Kelley as his backup.

