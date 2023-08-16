Danny Ainge discloses how Celtics' potential Jimmy Butler deal would have altered Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum's destiny

It appears that the Boston Celtics' current biggest foe, Jimmy Butler, nearly suited up for their team. Former Celtics President Danny Ainge recently revealed that he wanted to acquire Butler for a long time now but it never happened.

Back in 2011, the Chicago Bulls drafted Butler as the No. 30 pick. Little did everyone know, Ainge was also eyeing him up, but never pulled the trigger.

Ainge also opened up about considering trading for Jimmy Butler before Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum were drafted by the Boston Celtics. Had the trade pushed through, Brown and Tatum might've been wearing a Chicago Bulls uniform today, if not suiting up for another team.

Ainge said:

“Some of the best trades I ever made were the ones I wasn’t able to make. I was trying to get Jimmy Butler from Chicago when I was in Boston, but they wanted a lot. So we didn't do it. ...And it ended up would've been Jaylen and Jayson, both those draft picks."

Looking at Jimmy Butler's rise in the NBA

2023 NBA Finals - Game Five

Chosen as the No. 30 pick in the 2011 NBA Draft, Jimmy Butler joined the Chicago Bulls. As he refined his skills and diversified his offensive capabilities, his influence within the Bulls' ranks became more conspicuous.

His aptitude for scoring, paired with his relentless defensive prowess, catapulted him into the realm of a dual-threat standout.

A significant juncture arrived during the 2014-2015 season when Butler clinched his inaugural All-Star nod, further cementing his stature among the NBA's upper echelon.

In 2019, Butler's path took him to the Miami Heat, a team known for its emphasis on grit and determination. Here, he found the perfect environment to showcase his leadership and relentless work ethic.

During the 2020 NBA Finals, Butler etched his name in history with a series of iconic performances, including a memorable 40-point triple-double that propelled the Heat to an inspiring victory in Game 3.

Jimmy Butler's remarkable journey from an underprivileged background to becoming a bona fide NBA superstar is a testament to his indomitable spirit, relentless work ethic, and unyielding determination.

His rise serves as an inspiration to aspiring basketball players and showcases the profound impact that resilience and perseverance can have on achieving greatness.

As Butler continues to make his mark on and off the court, his story remains a source of motivation and hope for all who follow his remarkable path.

