Danny Green gets new tattoos as tribute to NBA titles he won with LA Lakers and Toronto Raptors

After splashing it in from the outside, Danny Green is now splashing more ink over his heavily tattooed body. The Philadelphia 76ers player added some tattoos, which pay tribute to the NBA championships he won with the Toronto Raptors in 2019 and the LA Lakers in 2020.

Danny Green’s Lakers’ dedication is with the Larry O’Brien trophy tattooed over his arm, with Universal Studios and Lakers logos also showing. The Raptors tribute has been inked along with the CN Tower, the maple leaf and the Raptors’ Claw on the Larry O’Brien trophy.

Danny Green is part of a select group of NBA players who have won back-to-back championships with separate teams. Green has also won a championship with the San Antonio Spurs in 2014, making him part of another elite group of players having won three rings with three separate teams. That group features the likes of LeBron James, Robert Horry and John Salley.

Danny Green's NBA story so far

Danny Green (right) lifts the NBA Championship in 2019

Danny Green was drafted 46th overall in the 2009 NBA Draft. Over his 12-year career, he has averaged 9.0 ppg while earning his reputation as a deadly marksman, shooting 40.1% from long distance. He ranks 17th overall on the three-pointers made list among active players for the regular season and 12th overall in the playoffs. Green was also a member of the 2016-17 NBA All-Defensive Second Team.

Green was acquired by the 76ers from the Oklahoma City Thunder as part of a trade before the start of the 2020-21 season. In August 2021, he re-signed with the 76ers for a two-year, $20 million deal. If Green ends up winning a championship with the 76ers, he would be the only player to win a championship with four different NBA teams.

Green also married his long-time girlfriend Blaire Bashen in Houston in August. The wedding ceremony took the internet by storm, with everyone praising the meticulous planning that had gone into making the event a memorable one. Green posted a note for Bashen on his Instagram account a few days later which can be seen above.

Edited by Raunak J