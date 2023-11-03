Danny Green loses $300k bonus to Philadelphia 76ers before getting waived amid James Harden trade

The Philadelphia 76ers recently completed a blockbuster trade that sent James Harden to the LA Clippers. The move closed the book on the 76ers' long-time standoff with the former MVP.

Although the trade excited NBA fans around the league, it also spelled unfortunate news for Danny Green. After being waived by the Philadelphia, Green will miss out on a big bonus.

According to a report from Chris B Haynes, the team's decision to wave Green amid the Harden trade means he will miss out on $300,000. The report also highlighted Green agreeing to drop his debut game bonus from $500,000 to $300,000 to help the Sixers lower their tax.

As part of the trade, however, Green was waived by the team. The situation resulted in many NBA fans throwing their support behind Harden. As many were quick to allege, Harden's beef with Daryl Morey may indicate a larger issue within the 76ers organization.

As Danny Green looks for another team to contribute to this season, many fans believe the situation has left a bad taste in his mouth. While his second stint with the Sixers was expected to be a homecoming of sorts, the reunion has been broken up after just two games.

Looking ahead at the Philadelphia 76ers season following the James Harden trade

This offseason, Daryl Morey was adamant that any trade for James Harden must either return him an All-Star or players and assets he could flip into an All-Star. Although many teams weren't interested in parting ways with an All-Star, the 76ers eventually finalized a trade with the LA Clippers.

With Joel Embiid fresh off of an MVP season, the team is eager to capitalize on his success in the form of another deep playoff run. The team currently sits in 10th place with +2800 odds to win the NBA Finals on Bet MGM's online sportsbook.

Although Tyrese Maxey is coming into his own as a budding young star in the league, the 76ers will likely struggle to replicate James Harden's output on offense. Of course, as part of the Harden trade, the team acquired two first-round picks and a pick swap.

If Morey continues to stick to his plan and trade for an All-Star, he and the 76ers will be able to put together an intriguing trade offer. The latest reports have indicated that the Chicago Bulls and Toronto Raptors could be players. However, Zach LaVine has been unbothered by the rumors.

With the 76ers sitting in second place in the Eastern Conference behind the Boston Celtics, the team is eager to keep momentum going. As they look ahead to a Saturday showdown with the Phoenix Suns, it will be interesting to see how things play out on the trade market.