Danny Green, Lou Williams pick LeBron James agitator as likeliest NBA player to deliver hard NFL hits

LeBron James' altercation with Isaiah Stewart has continued to leave a mark on fans, and players, since the infamous November 2021 game.

In a situation that nearly caused the Malice In The Palace 2, Stewart almost fought off the entire LA Lakers team. With the NFL season in full swing, the talk of which NBA players could thrive in the NFL has resurfaced.

The NBA is home to some of the most unique athletes in the world. With a rare combination of size, strength and athleticism not seen in other sports, the idea of an NBA player joining the NFL has often been discussed. In the NFL for example, the average player height is just 6-foot-2, while in the NBA, it was 6-foot-6 for the 2022-23 season.

Given that, the idea of a massive NBA player like LeBron James, who is listed on Basketball Reference as being 6-foot-9, 250 lbs, has always been intriguing.

During a recent episode of FanDuel TV, NBA veterans Lou Williams and Danny Green gave their thoughts on which NBA player could deliver big hits.

Without hesitation, the two men both named Detroit Pistons player Isaiah Stewart, who previously had a massive altercation with LeBron James.

The two immediately laughed and joked about them both naming the same player, with Williams explaining the pick:

"He's proven he's about that life."

Looking at the LeBron James-Isaiah Stewart feud

NBA fans likely remember the uncharacteristic fight LeBron James nearly got into in 2021 with Isaiah Stewart. The incident ocurred on the Lakers' Nov. 21 showdown with the Detroit Pistons in the Motor City.

While fighting for a rebound after a free-throw attempt, James inadvertently hit Stewart in the face with an elbow. Stewart hit the floor holding his face before standing up and walking towards LeBron James, who had his arm outstreched and was appearing to apologize.

With both teams sensing tensions rising, both the Pistons and the Lakers were quick to get involved and keep the two men apart.

After some shoving, Stewart broke free, attempting to skirt his teammates, officials and members of the coaching staff as he tried to charge at LeBron and DeAndre Jordan.

With blood pouring down his face from his eyebrow, Stewart continued to rush at Lakers players, shoving aside staff members in an attempt to get at Jordan. At one point, he even went so far as to run into the tunnel, hoping to catch everyone by surprise.

After the incident, both players were ejected from the game and received suspensions. Despite no punches being thrown, many still recall the intensity of Stewart, with the situation leaving a mark on fans and players alike.