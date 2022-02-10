Darius Garland says Steph Curry was one of his favorite players growing up: “Steph changed the game for all of us, shooting the four-pointers”

Steph Curry has his groove back and is headlining the Golden State Warriors' quest for a championship this season. The Warriors, who appeared in the NBA Finals from 2015 to 2019, should be back in the playoffs after missing the past two.

The NBA's all-time 3-point leader, Curry is credited with changing the game, as teams focus more on spreading the floor and shooting 3-pointers than getting to work in the paint.

The rate at which young players hoist 3-pointers shows how Curry has impacted the game. While youngsters are encouraged not to forget the fundamentals, being able to shoot from beyond the arc even as a big man is a necessary skill in today's NBA.

On "The Draymond Green Show," Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Darius Garland discussed how fans have drawn comparisons between himself and Curry because of their playing styles.

Green asked the 22-year-old, who just made his first All-Star selection, if he had modeled his game on Steph's or if it was a mere coincidence. Garland acknowledged Curry's greatness and impact.

"I watched Steph a lot growing up, Garland said. "Steph was definitely one of my favorite players growing up. Steph changed the game for all of us, shooting the four-pointers.

"Shooting the 3-ball, and like you said, playing three different phases on the court. So, Steph is definitely one of the guys I watched a lot. Kyrie (Irving) is another guy that I watched a lot."

Curry's range is unbelievable, and his ability to shoot off the dribble is also commendable. His ball-handling is another tool in his offensive arsenal, which sets him apart from other point guards.

Can Steph Curry lead the Warriors to another championship?

Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors drives to the basket against Kessler Edwards of the Brooklyn Nets.

The competition for the 2022 championship is fierce, as several teams have asserted themselves as title contenders. Even so, the Warriors have a great chance of going all the way.

With Klay Thompson's return, the Warriors increased their odds. To be successful, the "Splash Brothers" will have to be at their best.

The two-time scoring champ has been the best player on the Warriors. Although he went through a shooting slump, he has found his rhythm and is one of the catalysts in the team's nine-game winning streak. Curry is averaging 25.7 points, 5.4 rebounds, 6.4 assists, and 1.5 steals while shooting 42.2%.

