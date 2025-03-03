"Darvin Ham and Ad really were the problem": Lakers fans blast former coach as JJ Redick's team eclipse Nuggets in standings

The LA Lakers needed a win over the LA Clippers to secure the second spot in the Western Conference standings. The opportunity to climb up opened up after the Denver Nuggets suffered a 110-103 loss to the Boston Celtics, dropping to a 39-22 record.

Ad

Prior to the game against the Clippers, the Lakers held on to third place with a 37-21 record. The Purple and Gold seized on the opportunity to climb up in the standings by defeating the Clippers 108-102 at home, improving to a 38-21 record on the season.

Fans were buzzing with excitement as Lakers continued to march on with another emphatic victory Many supporters criticized the team's former coach, Darvin Ham, while praising coach JJ Redick for turning the team's fortunes around.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Dont let them fake like it was only cuz of the Luka trade either. This team before the trade was 4-6t seed and out of the play in completely. With Ham they never were above the 7th seed. Darvin Ham easily one of the worst NBA head coaches ever," a fan commented.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Damn. Darvin Ham and Ad really were the problem," a user wrote.

"Ham was so bad it was obvious," a fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"They tried to say Russ wasn’t the problem. They tried to say DLo wasn’t the problem. They tried to say ham wasn’t the problem. Those narratives evaporated with no accountability now," wrote another fan.

"Darvin Ham was a problem. They don't have the exact same roster for that to be the only diff. They Dlo trade was great. They're healthy with Luka damn Doncic," a fan said.

Ad

Expand Tweet

"I remember loud and clear. It was so painfully obvious too," said another fan.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback