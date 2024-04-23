Darvin Ham defiant after heartbreaking loss, vows to give Denver a gut-wrenching feeling in Game 3

LA Lakers head coach Darvin Ham has vowed to give the Denver Nuggets the same gut-wrenching feeling of losing in Game 3 that LA experienced in the first two clashes. On Monday, the Lakers lost 101-99 with Jamal Murray's dagger in the final seconds of Game 2. The action now shifts to the Crypto.com Arena. Ham sounded defiant as he promised to give the defending champions a taste of their own medicine in the upcoming clash on Thursday.

According to The Athletic's Jovan Buha, Ham said the loss stung, but it wasn't over.

“It stings. Remember this feeling as we go back to LA. We need to give them this feeling in Game 3.”

The Lakers held on to their lead from the start but the Nuggets rallied back in the second half, cutting down the 17-point deficit to two points. Murray equaled the scoreline to 99 points each and later sank a buzzer-beater to close the game out for Denver. As for Darvin Ham, his defiance suggests that LA is not out of the contest yet.

Lakers insider says Darvin Ham will return as head coach next season

Irrespective of how the LA Lakers finish their 2023-24 season, Darvin Ham’s future as the team’s head coach is secure, according to Lakers’ insider Anthony F. Irwin.

“I've been asking around, and the vast majority of people I've spoken to think Darvin Ham will be back next year, even if the Lakers lose in the first round," Irwin said.

According to Irwin, there are a few reasons as to why the franchise might run it back with Ham. The first is the fact that the majority of the team's role players — Jarred Vanderbilt, Gabe Vincent, Christian Wood, and Cam Reddish — missed significant time this season. This left the team short-handed, affecting the depth and versatility the roster boasted of.

His theory is that a healthy outfit next season promises better results and more assets at Ham’s disposal to fully execute his plans. This season has been Ham’s second with LA. The last edition saw him lead the side to the Western Conference Finals where the unit was swept 4-0 by the Nuggets. This year, LA ended as the No. 7 seed with 47 wins.

The Lakers meet the Nuggets at the Crypto.com Arena next. They will need a win to keep their hopes of staying alive in the series, and much depends on how Darvin Ham draws up a game plan that helps the team chalk up a much-needed win.

