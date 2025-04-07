  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • JJ Redick
  • "Darvin Ham could never": Lakers fans react to JJ Redick's animated screaming toward Austin Reaves during OKC game

"Darvin Ham could never": Lakers fans react to JJ Redick's animated screaming toward Austin Reaves during OKC game

By Aharon Abhishek
Modified Apr 07, 2025 03:55 GMT
Los Angeles Lakers v Denver Nuggets - Source: Getty
Los Angeles Lakers v Denver Nuggets - Source: Getty

LA Lakers fans had their jaws dropping after watching JJ Redick screaming animatedly to Austin Reaves during Sunday's matchup against the OKC Thunder. Redick was seen jumping and yelling on the sidelines, and Reaves was seen getting into the left corner, in position 3, as LeBron James barrelled past the defenders and connected to Jaxson Hayes for a bucket.

Ad

This saw LA fans compare Redick's energy to his predecessor, Darvin Ham

"Look at JJ Redick man, Darvin Ham could never"
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Another saw the funny side of it.

"JJ low-key might have anger issues 😂"

The praises kept pouring in:

"Maaan JJ Redick is sooo fired up. That’s a coach right there"

One fan added:

"With an 18-point lead too. He changed my life fr when he took this job"

The culture talk wasn't far off:

"Reviving Lakers culture"

It was a Luka Doncic show as the Lakers decimated the Thunder 30 points, seven rebounds, and six assists. Austin Reaves had 20 points, two rebounds, and three assists. LeBron James had 19 points, three rebounds, and seven assists. The Lakers notched up a comprehensive 126-99 win and improved to 48-30 to improve their chances of finishing as a No. 3 seed in the West.

Ad

JJ Redick heaps praise on "connected" Lakers outfit after thumping win

Speaking to the reporters in the aftermath of the win, Redick lavished praise on his side, calling them a "connected" unit on both ends of the floor. Per Spectrum SportsNet:

"Our guys did a good job of not just building the lead... but they maintained that cushion throughout the game and that's hard to do against any team, but especially this team in this building."
Ad

Redick and the Lakers face the Thunder again on Apr. 8 as their regular season inches to a close

About the author
Aharon Abhishek

Aharon Abhishek

Twitter icon

Aharon Abhishek is a basketball writer at Sportskeeda, bringing 9 years of rich reporting experience to his role. With a Master’s degree in Journalism, Aharon's passion for basketball dates back to 2008 when he began following the NBA closely. He specializes in stat-based pieces and athlete profiles, and is a firm believer of conducting thorough research to craft compelling content.

A fan of the Lakers and Bulls for their legacy and rich history, Aharon admires the competitive nature of basketball and how only a few seconds decide any game. He highly regards Kobe Bryant and LeBron James for their prowess on the court.

Phil Jackson stands out as Aharon's favorite basketball coach, revered for his astute understanding of the game. For him, Michael Jordan's final shot of his legendary career stands out as his favorite basketball moment of all time.

When not catching up with basketball, Aharon enjoys playing Cricket, reading and exploring different types of coffee.

Know More

Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Aharon Abhishek
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी