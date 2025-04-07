"Darvin Ham could never": Lakers fans react to JJ Redick's animated screaming toward Austin Reaves during OKC game

LA Lakers fans had their jaws dropping after watching JJ Redick screaming animatedly to Austin Reaves during Sunday's matchup against the OKC Thunder. Redick was seen jumping and yelling on the sidelines, and Reaves was seen getting into the left corner, in position 3, as LeBron James barrelled past the defenders and connected to Jaxson Hayes for a bucket.
This saw LA fans compare Redick's energy to his predecessor, Darvin Ham
"Look at JJ Redick man, Darvin Ham could never"
Another saw the funny side of it.
"JJ low-key might have anger issues 😂"
The praises kept pouring in:
"Maaan JJ Redick is sooo fired up. That’s a coach right there"
One fan added:
"With an 18-point lead too. He changed my life fr when he took this job"
The culture talk wasn't far off:
"Reviving Lakers culture"
It was a Luka Doncic show as the Lakers decimated the Thunder 30 points, seven rebounds, and six assists. Austin Reaves had 20 points, two rebounds, and three assists. LeBron James had 19 points, three rebounds, and seven assists. The Lakers notched up a comprehensive 126-99 win and improved to 48-30 to improve their chances of finishing as a No. 3 seed in the West.
JJ Redick heaps praise on "connected" Lakers outfit after thumping win
Speaking to the reporters in the aftermath of the win, Redick lavished praise on his side, calling them a "connected" unit on both ends of the floor. Per Spectrum SportsNet:
"Our guys did a good job of not just building the lead... but they maintained that cushion throughout the game and that's hard to do against any team, but especially this team in this building."
Redick and the Lakers face the Thunder again on Apr. 8 as their regular season inches to a close
