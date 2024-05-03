Darvin Ham record as Lakers coach: Total games and win ratio explored as Lakers fire head coach after NBA Playoffs exit

The LA Lakers parted ways with coach Darvin Ham on Friday after the LA Lakers' first-round exit from the NBA Playoffs. The move comes on the heels of a roller-coaster of a season for LA, which saw the team experience a number of highs and lows.

After struggling in the playoffs and going on a double-digit losing steak to the Denver Nuggets, the Lakers have parted ways with Ham.

Shams Charania broke the news along with Jovan Buha, who had previously reported that the Lakers were planning to part ways with Ham earlier in the week. At the time, it was expected that Rob Pelinka and the LA front office would formalize things sooner rather than later.

Ham ended his first tenure as coach with a record of 90-74 in the regular season. Hhis playoff record with the team was 9-12. This season, he and the Lakers posted a 47-35 regular season record for a 57.3% win percentage.

It marked an improvement over their 52.4% win percentage from last season, which saw them go 43-39 in the regular season, before an impressive playoff run. While they got swept by the Denver Nuggets, their Western Conference Finals appearance gave the organization hope.

Looking at Darvin Ham and the LA Lakers’ play this season, and potential replacement coaches

Despite Darvin Ham and the Lakers’ Western Conference Finals run last year, this season saw the team experience a roller coaster ride with plenty of ups and downs.

While they went on an impressive run early on, making it all the way to the finals of the inaugural NBA Cup on the back of LeBron James' stellar play, they struggled to find consistency.

After dropping in the standings, the team was left to fight for a play-in spot for the Western Conference Playoffs. Although they pulled themselves into the seventh seed, their inconsistent play resulted in plenty of uncertainty around their chances of success against a Denver Nuggets team that seemingly had their number.

On the heels of a first-round exit and the team parting ways with Darvin Ham, they are preparing to begin what is being called an extensive coaching search. Among the early contenders, Charania named former Milwaukee Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer and Warriors' assistant Kenny Atkinson.

Moreover, JJ Redick is also listed as a candidate, following speculation that he could be in the running. With he and LeBron James hosting a podcast together, many have wondered if, on the heels of Redick being named as a potential candidate for the Hornets coaching job, he could wind up in LA.

In addition, the report from Charania and Buha also indicated that if Ty Lue becomes available, the team is expected to include him as a potential candidate to replace Darvin Ham. Lue, of course, is coaching the LA Clippers, and is looking to stave off a first-round elimination of his own.

With a long offseason ahead, it will be interesting to see how the Lakers’ coaching search plays out.