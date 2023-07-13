News of LeBron James' return to action next season is certainly promising for LA Lakers head coach Darvin Ham. While in attendance for the Lakers vs Celtics Summer League game, Ham expressed his thoughts on James being available to play.

The LA Lakers had a truly unique campaign last season. Afer starting off with one of the worst records in the league, the Purple and Gold managed to turn things around after the trade deadline.

With some vital moves to change the look of the roster, the Lakers entered the second-half of the season revitalized with new life.

This resulted in a tremendous run that saw them earn a spot in the playoffs. While this was a major accomplishment in itself, the Purple and Gold continued to stun the league as they successfully won a spot in the Western Conference Finals.

Unfortunately, the fairytale came to an end against the eventual champions, the Denver Nuggets, who swept the Lakers. To add to the disappointment and embarrassment of being swept, the Lakeshow were faced with the possibility of superstar LeBron James considering retirement.

Coming off a tremendous campaign in year 20, it was safe to say James was dejected. In this regard, his statement could have merely been a reflection of his thoughts at the time. However, after almost two months, James finally broke his silence on retiring.

Needless to say this was promising news for the LA Lakers, especially second-year head coach Darvin Ham.

Ham said:

"My most valuable asset in the portfolio will remain intact!"

With some key roster moves in the offseason to go with LeBron's availability, the Lakers have certainly started things off on a good note.

Can LeBron James win another title with the LA Lakers?

Coming off the disappointment in the WCF, LeBron James and the LA Lakers would be viewed as a team that would drop off. However, the Purple and Gold made some impressive moves in the offseason to ensure the team remains competitive for some to come.

With additions such as Gabe Vincent, Taurean Prince and Jaxson Hayes, the Lakers immediately added depth to their roster. Meanwhile, new contracts for D'Angelo Russell, Rui Hachimura and Austin Reaves ensure that some key players will remain on the roster for one more run.

Although LeBron James and the Lakers will be gunning for a title, this may be a little farfetched at the moment. With an incredibly stacked Western Conference, the Lakeshow will need a lot of favorable conditions to make it through.

