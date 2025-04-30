"Darvin Ham’s season ended before ours": Lakers fans celebrate former coach's playoffs exit while being on brink of elimination

The Milwaukee Bucks’ 2024-25 NBA season came to a screeching halt on Tuesday. Giannis Antetokounmpo and his team suffered a heartbreaking 119-118 overtime loss to the Indiana Pacers in Game 5, resulting in a 4-1 series defeat. This marks Milwaukee’s third straight first-round exit from the NBA Playoffs.

Following the Bucks’ elimination, Lakers fans seized the moment to take a jab at former head coach Darvin Ham, who now serves as an assistant coach in Milwaukee. Despite the Lakers facing their own playoff struggles, many of their fans took pleasure in Ham’s early postseason exit.

"Darvin Ham’s season ended before ours," a fan commented.

"Look how the tables turned. Darvin Ham was over there talking stuff and it happened to him again," commented another fan.

"And people think darvin ham was a good coach when this is his mentor. It all makes sense now, huh," a fan said.

"That was a Darvin Ham level collapse by the Bucks oh wait," said another fan.

"You hired Doc Rivers and Darvin Ham what do you expect lol, don’t worry @Bucks we’ll take care of Giannis in Chicago," a fan wrote.

"Lakers and Darvin Ham 'if we go down we go down together'" wrote another user.

Lakers in do-or-die situation in round one against Timberwolves

The Lakers find themselves with their backs against the wall, staring down the prospect of a first-round elimination. The Purple and Gold trail the Timberwolves 3-1 after four games and must win the next three straight to advance to the second round. It’s a daunting challenge, but not an impossible one.

JJ Redick’s squad will host Game 5 on Wednesday, and with home-court advantage, they'll be looking to close the gap to 3-2 and force a Game 6. With stars like LeBron James and Luka Doncic on the roster, a first-round exit would be seen as a significant underachievement for the Lakers.

