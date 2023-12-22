Darvin Ham sheds light on LeBron James' ankle woes: “21 years of frequent flyer miles.”

LA Lakers star forward LeBron James has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves due to left ankle peroneal tendinopathy. This injury has been caused by:

"21 years of frequent flyer miles," according to Darvin Ham, the Lakers' head coach.

James has been a regular on the Lakers' injury report this season but has played in most matchups despite his ankle issues.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

However, he will be unavailable for the second half of a back-to-back set on Thursday while dealing with the ankle injury.

James has shown no signs of slowing down, averaging 26.1 points, 9.9 assists, 7.6 rebounds and 1.9 steals in 35.7 minutes per game over seven appearances since the start of December.

Despite his age (39), James continues to perform at a high level, as evidenced by his recent performance against the Chicago Bulls, where he finished just shy of a triple-double, with 25 points, 10 rebounds, and nine assists in 37 minutes.

The Lakers' schedule, which includes a championship run at the inaugural NBA in-season tournament, has taken its toll on James, contributing to his ankle injury.

LeBron James and the LA Lakers' championship aspirations

The LA Lakers have championship aspirations this season, and LeBron James is a critical factor in their success. James has been a dominant force in the NBA for over a decade, and his legacy extends beyond his impressive statistics.

For the Lakers to win their 18th NBA championship, James must continue playing at an elite level. He's the team's leader, and his performances will be critical to their success. The Lakers have a stacked roster, but James' leadership and on-court performance will be essential to their championship aspirations.

Anthony Davis' impact goes beyond his impressive statistics, as he has been the most impactful Laker this season, according to advanced impact metrics. Among Lakers to appear in more than 150 minutes, Davis has the highest net rating.

Davis' ability to play both ends of the floor and impact on the team's success makes him a crucial player for the Lakers. The Lakers' success this season has been mainly due to the performances of Davis and LeBron James, who have been in immense form when the team has needed them.