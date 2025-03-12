"Darvin Ham still got his hands in pockets" - Fans in stitches over former Lakers coach's viral pic watching Tyrese Haliburton's game-winner 

Darvin Ham was in the spotlight again after his former team, LA Lakers fans spotted him courtside when Tyrese Haliburton hit the game-winner on Tuesday against the Bucks. Haliburton and the Pacers got creative with their last possession, running an NFL play to get the All-Star guard a decent shot in the corner.

The Bucks made timely rotations after Taurean Prince lost Haliburton and Giannis Antetokounmpo switched to Haliburton. However, the Indiana guard still made it and got the foul to make a four-point play down three and three seconds to go to give the Pacers a 115-114 win.

Darvin Ham, a top assistant coach for the Bucks this season after getting fired by the LA Lakers in May last year, was in the frame of Tyrese Haliburton's shot. He stood right behind with his hands in his pockets, a common sighting among Lakers fans who saw him in their coach's box for two years.

Ham often got mocked for it, especially after losses. Fans complained about him not running enough plays or calling timeouts, simply blaming it on Ham having his hands in his pockets.

Lakers fans didn't miss the chance to troll Ham for replicating his well-known mannerisms on the sidelines.

One user wrote:

"Darvin Ham still got his hands in pockets"

Another joked:

"bro wasn’t even looking at the play"

One fan said:

"only thing bro is consistent at"

One fan tweeted:

Another wrote:

"Darvin Ham never beating the allegations"

One fan said:

"Death, taxes, and Darvin Ham's signature pose"

Former Lakers player calls out Darvin Ham for lack of Xs and Os

Former Lakers player Patrick Beverley seemingly confirmed that Darvin Ham was struggling with the Xs and Os. During a Mar. 6 episode of his show, "The Pat Bev Pod," Beverley addressed a viral video from the 2022-23 season, where Ham wasted one timeout trying to draw a play and coming up empty.

The only thing he had on the drawing board was the player's names in the lineup. Here's what Beverley said:

"He was just giving motivation, 'Things don't work, let's not try to find another course to make it work, lets f**king make it work ... ,' As a coach that s**t don't work.

"Yeah motherf**kers ain't here for no motivation. What's them Xs and Os coach? Who in the game? Who finished in the game? How many motherf**king minutes am I playing? What's the play?"

Beverley revealed the plan was just to get the ball to LeBron James or Anthony Davis.

The Lakers struggled heavily in their second season with Ham. Despite retaining most of the core team that made the conference finals in 2023, the Lakers ended up in the play-in tournament for the second consecutive year with a 47-35 record after a late-season push.

In JJ Redick's first season this year, the Lakers are 40-23 with 19 games left. It's their best record since the 2019-20 season. LA was 34-29 last year after 63 games.

