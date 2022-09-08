"I can't wait to succeed with him" - Darvin Ham on Lakers' future with Russell Westbrook

While some think Russell Westbrook will struggle in the LA Lakers' new offense, coach Darvin Ham is ready to see the former MVP excel.

Going into the upcoming season, Westbrook and the Lakers are on the hot seat. As the team struggled last season, Westbrook received the majority of the criticism despite superstar Anthony Davis being repeatedly sidelined with injuries.

As the season progressed, it looked as though the team would deal Westbrook before the trade deadline, however, a deal never came to fruition. The consensus was that Westbrook would likely be dealt this offseason.

With a trade never materializing, Ham believes the team is primed to succeed with Westbrook. He spoke to media members this week to give some insight into his experience with the former MVP since taking over the team:

"Everything has been clear and up front between him and I. He’s been a pleasure. … He’s been that since Day 1. … The communication has been great both ways. … I can't wait to succeed with him."

For Westbrook, the upcoming season will be an opportunity to cement his place as one of the league's best point guards. The two-time NBA scoring champ will likely find himself handling starting duties for LeBron James and the Lakers as the season progresses. With Ham willing to stand behind the veteran from the moment he took the reigns of the franchise, this season could see Westbrook bounce back.

A new chapter for Russell Westbrook and the Lakers

Russell Westbrook, left, and LeBron James

The upcoming season will likely be a make-or-break one for the trio of Russell Westbrook, LeBron James and Anthony Davis. The group is looking to put a bleak 2021-22 season behind them. Throughout the course of the season, the team just couldn't seem to get going. With Davis playing in just 40 games and James playing in just 56, the Lakers' core spent very little time on the floor together.

Despite that, and the massive amount of criticism Westbrook received, the former OKC Thunder superstar had moments where he showed flashes of brilliance. One came most notably in the team's loss to the Charlotte Hornets in January. "Brodie" recorded a season-high 35 points on 52% shooting, including a trifecta of 3-pointers.

With new coach Darvin Ham believing in Westbrook and a healthy Lakers roster, the nine-time All-Star could be poised to make a statement this season.

