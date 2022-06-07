“I was shot in the face by accident on April 5th, 1988… It made me fearless” - Darvin Ham unfazed by the pressure of coaching the LA Lakers, says it’s a challenge

With the LA Lakers introducing Darvin Ham as their next head coach, many are concerned about the first-time coach's ability to handle the pressure. Ham believes he can take it because of an accident when he was younger.

NBA head coaches face significant pressure because of the expectations to make their teams successful. The pressure is even higher for a high-profile team like the Lakers who view themselves as contenders.

Given that the LA Lakers also have superstars LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook, it can be tough on their coach.

Ham believes he can handle the pressure of expectations because of his past. During his introductory news conference, Ham spoke about how being shot in the face made him fearless.

"I was shot in the face by accident (0n) April 5th, 1988," Ham said. "You go through something like that, it's going to do one of two things. It's going to make you fearful or fearless. It made me fearless. I don't feel no pressure."

Few have been shot in the face, either by accident or intentionally, and lived to talk about the incident. Ham had an experience that could have easily ended in his death but instead became an NBA player and eventual coach.

He will now aim to prove he can meet the Lakers' lofty expectations.

After a disappointing 2021-2022 season, the Lakers will face significant pressure. Ham's job will be to handle that pressure and improve the team next season and beyond.

Darvin Ham's past prepared him for coaching the LA Lakers, but there will be significant pressure

GM Rob Pelinka and Head Coach Darvin Ham will be under pressure this season.

Last season, the LA Lakers went 33-49 in one of the most disappointing seasons in the team's history. Few NBA teams, if any, have ever fallen so short of their expectations than they did.

With LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook set to return, expectations will remain high. Despite being a first-year head coach, Darvin Ham will be responsible for meeting those expectations.

General manager Rob Pelinka hired Ham, who played for six teams in eight seasons, because the Lakers believe he can handle the pressure. Ham's comments during the news conference give reason for people to believe he can handle coaching the Lakers.

