"Darvin Ham is useless bro": Lakers fans bash HC after LeBron James has to call a timeout to exit game in blowout win

LA Lakers head coach Darvin Ham has been on the receiving end of harsh criticism from the team's fans lately due to the team's struggles. They are currently struggling to get within the playoff picture as they sit in the ninth spot in the Western Conference with a 22-22 record.

The Lakers did get back to the win column after routing the Portland Trail Blazers 134-110 on Jan. 21 in their most recent win. However, even when his team is able to secure a victory, Darvin Ham is still at the receiving end of bashing from the LA-based franchise's fans.

The most recent criticism that Ham is receiving is due to a specific moment in their most recent game. LeBron James and company were up by 23 points (120-97) with just over six minutes left on the game clock.

Due to the size of their lead and the little time that was left, the 39-year-old star felt like he could be taken out of the game already. To get himself subbed, LeBron initiated a foul. However, no sub was made so he decided to take a timeout.

Fans immediately clowned Ham for this incident on X (Twitter). Here is what a few of his critics had to say:

"LeBron just checked himself out of the game like he's the coach. I'm deceased."

"Darvin Ham is useless bro. I'm crine."

"His hands were busy in his pockets." A fan said, referring to Ham.

Another fan even called for the head coach to be fired and even tagged the team's official Twitter page and Jeanie Buss.

How did LeBron James perform in the Lakers' victory over the Portland Trail Blazers?

LeBron James was a huge proponent for the Lakers' establishing a huge lead over the Blazers. When he checked himself out of the game with six minutes left in the fourth quarter, he had scored 28 points on 8-for-16 shooting. He also grabbed five rebounds and as many assists to his team's totals.

LeBron had the second-most minutes played in the team during this contest, having been on the court for a total of 31 minutes. D'Angelo Russell was the only player on their team to play more minutes than LeBron as he played for exactly 33 minutes and 56 seconds.

Aside from leading them in minutes, Russell also led the Lakers in scoring with 34 points, converting on 14 out of 21 attempts from the field (66.7%) with six of his buckets coming from beyond the arc. Anthony Davis also contributed with a monster double-double with 14 points and as many rebounds.

