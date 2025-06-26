"Daryl Morey got bullied by Ace": NBA fans react as 76ers pivot to VJ Edgecombe with #3 after Ace Bailey rejects to work out

With the third pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, the Philadelphia 76ers opted to go with Baylor star VJ Edgecombe over Rutgers standout Ace Bailey. Though Bailey had been projected to go early in the first round over the past several weeks, the 6-foot-10 guard slightly fell in some mock drafts after reportedly refusing to do workouts in Philadelphia.

After Edgecombe was selected by the Sixers, fans went on social media to share their opinions on his selection and Bailey being snubbed with the no. 3 pick.

"Daryl Morey got bullied by Ace," one fan posted on X.

Ben @TheHurricaneBen LINK Daryl Morey got bullied by Ace

Dariq Whitehead Muse @KShakespearean LINK Sixers wanted Ace but the nets getting him

𝔹𝕠𝕝𝕨𝕣𝕝𝕕 @BolWrld LINK I have a feeling he’s gonna be a bust ngl

Graceful🦈 @upbilssed LINK He’s better than Paul George already

Taz @phillibando LINK The Sixers are simply not smart.

AlgaeZ @ZAlgae LINK Players I love watching go to Philly two years in a row yeah this some b****hit

Bailey, however, did not have to wait long to hear his name called by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver. Two selections later, he was taken fifth by the Utah Jazz.

In the days leading up to the draft, there was some controversy coming from Bailey's camp as the young scoring machine — who turns 19 in August — allegedly turned down invitations from multiple lottery teams. This was said to have stemmed from his team's adamant belief that he would be a top three selection.

Still, the Sixers reportedly kept Bailey in consideration as they configured their plans for draft night. With their top stars like Joel Embiid and Paul George getting sidelined for an extended period last season, Bailey would have been a welcome addition to fill the void in the scoring department.

Nevertheless, the 6-foot-5 Edgecombe is expected to bring athleticism and hustle to the Sixers' promising backcourt. In particular, Edgecombe's motor bodes well for Philadelphia's defense this coming season.

"We came from nothing into everything": NBA lottery pick's mom gets overwhelmed by emotion after her son is selected by 76ers

Moments after Edgecombe got selected by the Sixers, his mother Bendra Rolle shared some emotional words with ESPN's Monica McNutt.

"Super proud," Rolle said of her son's big moment. "Like he said, we came from nothing into everything."

Edgecombe's parents played an instrumental role into his ascent into NBA lottery pick. Rolle was a track star in her own right, while Edgecombe's father Valdez was a former player for the Bahamian national basketball team.

