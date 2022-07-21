"Daryl Morey is the only guy that potentially would have had James Harden" - Jay Williams highlights 76ers GM's role in James Harden taking a pay cut, mentions that the former MVP is betting on himself

James Harden has reportedly signed a two-year $68.6 million contract with the Philadelphia 76ers. The former MVP had declined his $47.4 million player option for next season to help the team sign new players. This helped the 76ers bring in PJ Tucker to the franchise on a three-year $33 million deal.

The NBA community has heaped high praise on the ten-time All-Star for showcasing team spirit. Former NBA player Jay Williams also chimed in with his views on James Harden taking a pay cut.

The 40-year-old believes that Daryl Morey was one of the biggest reasons behind the deal. Speaking about the same on ESPN's "Keyshawn, Jay Williams and Max Kellerman" show, he said:

"Harden is betting on himself right here, he's betting on himself, which I got all the respect. What we talked about is, two and a half years ago, this guy was in Houston.

"He came into training camp was literally out of shape, was pictures of him being posted at different hip-hop clubs with rappers hanging out, not giving a damn to going to Brooklyn, seeing what Brooklyn was about and then finding out that's not the way I want to do it to getting his way out of Brooklyn and now he's with Daryl Morey, who he trusts."

James Harden's deal has a player option for the second year of his contract. This means that the 32-year-old could opt out of the deal in the second year and try out free agency for a possible max deal. However, looking at how things have transpired, it looks like Harden is focused on getting the job done with the 76ers.

He has a close relationship with GM Morey. The two have previously worked together as part of the Houston Rockets.

A lot of credit for bringing the former MVP to Philly goes to Morey. He was also able to retain Harden to a lesser pay for two years. Jay Williams believes that Morey is the only GM in the NBA that could make something like this happen.

"To me this is a bigger sign about star players being with management in which they trust and believe in to help them win a world championship . Like Daryl Morrey is the only guy that potentially would have had James Harden do this like could get him to do something like this."

Can James Harden help the 76ers win the championship next season?

Miami Heat v Philadelphia 76ers - Game Six

James Harden's main motive behind taking a pay cut was to allow the team to strengthen the roster by adding some more talent. They brought in the likes of PJ Tucker, De'Anthony Melton and Danuel House Jr. But the team from Philly will likely look for a few more pieces in the market.

Undoubtedly, James Harden is going to be a key piece in their pursuit of a championship alongside Joel Embiid. However, having a strong support unit is also very important. Bringing in a veteran like Tucker will certainly make a whole lot of difference as he is one of the most resolute defenders in the league.

They also have a young star in Tyrese Maxey, who showcased his true abilities last season. Since Harden's arrival, Maxey's game has been further elevated. It will be interesting to see how he performs as there are a lot of expectations from him.

To put it all together, the 76ers have a talented roster. However, health will be a major factor in championship contention. If their stars are able to stay fit until the end of the season, Philly could be the team to watch out for.

