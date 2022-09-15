“He’s never going to say, ‘I’m not 100%…’ Especially during the middle of a playoff run” - Daryl Morey lauds Philadelphia 76ers star’s commitment through injury last season 

Philadelphia 76ers president Daryl Morey lauded James Harden in his recent interview with NBC Sports. Harden had an underwhelming debut campaign with the franchise. However, the former NBA MVP wasn't 100% healthy when he came to Philadelphia.

He went on record, confessing that in his postgame press conference following the Sixers' second-round exit to the Miami Heat. Morey said he was surprised to hear that but said that the former Houston Rockets star is in a great place this offseason. Here's what Morey said on "The Take Off with John Clark Podcast:"

“It actually surprised me when he said what he said after the season. For him to say that means there were more issues than he … Look, he’s spit on it, get on the floor, whatever cost you can do, go out there and win.

"He’s been one of the most durable guys in NBA history prior to the hamstring issue. I know he’s worked hard to get it to a great place; it’s in a great place right now."

DMorey added that Harden has always refrained from giving excuses, and he wasn't about to in the middle of a playoff run.

“But during our run last year, he’s never going to say, ‘I’m not 100%,’" Morey said. "Because he doesn’t ever want to give any excuses, especially during the middle of a playoff run. And he’s also never going to want to indicate to his teammates or the other team that there’s an issue."

Since Harden sustained a hamstring injury in the 2021 playoffs, he has looked off the pace. He averaged 22 points, 7.7 rebounds and 10.3 assists last campaign, but his performances didn't contribute to wins.

James Harden's discounted extension allowed the Philadelphia 76ers to strengthen their squad this offseason

The Philadelphia 76ers have been one of the most active teams this offseason. The Sixers added P.J. Tucker, Danuel House Jr., De'Anthony Melton and former Sixth Man of the Year winner Montrezl Harrell.

James Harden played a crucial role in the signings of Tucker and House, his former Houston Rockets teammates. Apart from contributing in recruiting them, he also took a $15 million pay cut by declining his player option worth $47 million. This gave the Sixers the flexibility to make the moves.

It is arguably the best squad the Philadelphia 76ers have had in a long time. Joel Embiid is at the peak of his powers, Harden seems to be in great shape, and Tyrese Maxey continues to progress rapidly.

Meanwhile, Tucker brings the intensity the 76ers have lacked over the past few seasons. Harrell could be their best signing, as he seems to be the best backup the Sixers have had for Embiid.

Health remains a key factor. So, if Harden and Embiid avoid major setbacks, the Philadelphia 76ers could break their 22-year-old finals drought.

