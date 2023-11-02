"Daryl Morey is a liar": Danny Green's $300,000 discount before getting cut incites vitriol against 76ers GM

Danny Green was one of the more interesting acquisitions by the Philadelphia 76ers during the offseason. The veteran guard reportedly signed a one-year deal to join his former team, whom he played for during the 2020-21 and the 2021-22 regular seasons.

Besides being a career 40.0% shooter from beyond the arc, Green also adds veteran leadership to a locker room looking to make a deep playoff push this season. After spending eight seasons with the San Antonio Spurs, Danny Green has moved around the league a lot since then, with teams looking to add his skill set to their rosters.

Danny Green took to his podcast "Inside the Green Room" on Thursday to divulge details about his exit from Philly. He revealed that the Sixers general manager, Daryl Morey, called him at 2 am to tell him his contract would be waived to make room for James Harden.

Interestingly, TNT's Chris Haynes reported that the 76ers guard decided to take less than the original money set in his contract. Green did this to make room for additional acquisitions that would have been made during the offseason. Haynes also mentioned that Danny Green was supposed to receive $500K during the Sixers' opening night in the scenario he played.

After reconstructing his deal, Green ended up getting $200K to help the team when it came to tax purposes. However, the three-time NBA champion was waived by the 76ers to complete the James Harden trade with the LA Clippers and open enough spots in the roster for the exchange of assets.

Haynes' report received a number of reactions from NBA fans, as some went after the Philadelphia GM for his part in Green's exit.

"Daryl Morey is a liar - Danny Green," one fan wrote.

From the reactions, it seems most fans were displeased with the move made by the Sixers organization after the team-first act by Danny Green. Despite the NBA being heavily business-focused, fans felt unease and even pointed everything back to the situation with James Harden during the offseason.

Danny Green talks about getting waived by the Philadelphia 76ers

Following the Sixer's decision to waive Green, the veteran guard discussed the situation in his podcast "Inside The Green Room with Danny Green."

"Unfortunately, they had to waive somebody, and my contract was the one that needed to be waived, and this is even more unfortunate," Green said. "I'm 90% done unpacking my stuff. We just moved in about a week ago, just got the family here about a week ago. You know, the wife, the baby, the dogs.

"So we just got somewhat settled in the crib for about seven days and now it's like, got to figure it out."

It was unfortunate timing for Green as he mentioned that he was almost done unpacking with his family before receiving the news. As of now, Green has to figure things out once again.

In the two seasons that Green played for the Philadelphia 76ers, he averaged 9.0 minutes in his two outings.