"Daryl Morey is a liar": James Harden repeats himself to emphatically sever ties from 76ers amid $36,540,000 standoff

James Harden left no doubt about the status of his relationship with Daryl Morey. “The Beard,” who has demanded a trade out of the Philadelphia 76ers, remains in Philly after recent trade talks failed.

The former MVP had this to say to the Sixers’ president of basketball operations while on a tour in China (via HaterMuse):

“Daryl Morey is a liar and I will never be a part of an organization that he’s a part of.”

Cracks in the relationship between Harden and Morey started earlier in the offseason. The 10x All-Star expected a long-term max deal from the 76ers, something the team doesn’t want to do.

Harden took a huge pay cut last season to help Daryl Morey form a championship-contending team. The former Houston Rockets superstar was under the impression that he would get a much better contract after his much-publicized sacrifice.

James Harden eventually opted into the final year of his contract in the hopes of getting a sign-and-trade done. He was reportedly looking to reunite with Russell Westbrook in Los Angeles. The LA Clippers, though, have been rumored to be not as interested in such a trade as the point guard.

Daryl Morey previously stated in an interview that the Philadelphia 76ers were looking to honor Harden’s demands. But, the team was not going to let him go unless they could get the kind of return they wanted.

The Clippers’ offer was reportedly nowhere near what the Sixers’ front office believed they should get in return for James Harden. A few other teams inquired about a potential trade but no serious talks started, leaving Philly with very limited options.

The Philadelphia 76ers are reportedly ending James Harden trade talks

The Philadelphia 76ers and James Harden situation could get uglier as training camp nears. Philly, who can’t find a suitable return for him, has decided to bring him to start the team’s preparations for next season.

Daryl Morey has been here before just recently. He hunkered down and refused to budge into former 76ers star Ben Simmons. The Australian ended up missing games and was fined before he was eventually traded to the Brooklyn Nets for “The Beard.”

Harden tweeted a month ago that he was ready to be uncomfortable. His latest comments about not playing for a team Morey is a part of will only add fuel to the standoff.

The 76ers want Harden to honor his contract while the superstar doesn't want any part of a team with Morey in it. Basketball fans will be riveted to this drama, particularly once training camp arrives.

