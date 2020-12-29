Daryl Morey reprimanded by the league for a Tweet appreciating James Harden | NBA News

New Philadelphia 76ers President Daryl Morey has this week gotten himself into problems with the league's governing body. As per the latest NBA News, it appears the James Harden saga from this year's offseason is continuing to have knock-on effects even after the 2020-21 NBA Season has started.

Morey, who worked alongside Harden at the Rockets, had been linked with signing the player. As a consequence of this, a tweet made by Morey's account has violated the league's anti-tampering laws.

NBA News: Daryl Morey fined $50,000 by league officials

Daryl Morey has regularly posted on social media about his previous team, the Houston Rockets, and his former players. However, his consistency of doing so has finally caught up with him after the league found that the Philadelphia 76ers' new President of Basketball Operations had violated their anti-tampering laws.

In the latest NBA News, it was reported that Morey would have to pay a $50,000 fine for the since-deleted post that praised James Harden breaking the Houston Rockets franchise assist record last year.

Daryl Morey has been fined $50K for this tweet pic.twitter.com/mYvFJlRG62 — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) December 28, 2020

The tweet appeared to be an automated reposting of Daryl Morey's praise for Harden a year ago to the date of December 28th. Despite this, the NBA saw this as enough evidence to fine the former Rockets GM.

During the offseason, the Philadelphia 76ers were rumored in NBA News to be among those interested in signing James Harden. The shooting guard had listed the franchise as a potential landing spot which made sense given the relationship that was already in place between Daryl Morey and the player.

Therefore, this is the reason the league has reached the conclusion that a fine be a suitable punishment given the rumors that involved both sides over a Harden trade.

The NBA are clear on their anti-tampering laws. Any such attempt of publicly showing interest in acquiring a player still under contract by an organization's staff or players is against the rules.

It still remains, however, that the punishment for Morey's actions has been seen as harsh. Daryl Morey had made it clear that any such deal to sign Harden was unlikely to happen given he would not trade Sixers star, Ben Simmons. If it was in fact an automated post, the Sixers President can count himself unlucky.