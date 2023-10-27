Daryl Morey's Twitter activity suggests James Harden may have to wait longer for desired Clippers trade

The Philadelphia 76ers, even without James Harden, nearly pulled out a big win on the road against the Milwaukee Bucks. Harden demanded a trade since the offseason, reportedly with the LA Clippers as his preferred destination. The former MVP is in a contentious situation in Philly, particularly after calling Daryl Morey “a liar” in front of his fans in China.

Morey has already publicly responded that he would not trade the “Beard” without what he thinks is proper compensation. After the 76ers’ inspiring performance, many quickly concluded that all is not lost for Philadelphia if they can find a solid replacement for Harden.

NBA insider Kevin O’Connor tweeted after the edge-of-your-seat game (via Basketball on X):

"The Sixers look really, really good. And especially for that reason, they should be patient in finding the proper return for James Harden. They can’t settle when the right package could put them back in the title convo."

Sans Harden on the road, the Philadelphia 76ers pushed the Milwaukee Bucks, featuring Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo, to the brink. Nick Nurse has his team playing inspired basketball even without the NBA’s assists champ last season. A more engaged replacement, preferably an All-Star caliber player, could keep the team as legit title contenders.

Daryl Morey may not have much of a choice at this point, either. He has to wait. Teams are not lining up for a player who has wanted out of the team he has played three straight times. Harden forced his way out of Houston, Brooklyn, and now Philadelphia.

Harden isn’t also eligible to sign an extension following his two-year deal with the 76ers that included a player option. Teams are in a hurry to give up assets for Harden, who could walk away after just one season.

The LA Clippers are reportedly putting on hold James Harden trade talks

Many believed heading into the season that the Philadelphia 76ers and LA Clippers would eventually sit down for a serious talk about James Harden. It seemed to benefit both teams to get a trade done.

Adrian Wojnarowski’s latest report, however, could mean that Harden’s reported desire to go to the Clippers will be temporarily suspended:

"At least for the foreseeable future, the Clippers are stepping back from these trade talks about James Harden. They are essentially pausing them... The Clippers may revisit this at some point,"

Daryl Morey liked O’Connor’s point. It seems like he’s dug into his stance of keeping Harden until the right trade comes along.

The LA Clippers have been extremely unfortunate when it comes to injuries. They didn’t have Paul George in the playoffs last season and had Kawhi Leonard available only in Game 1 against the Phoenix Suns.

If one of them suffers another injury or the Clippers don’t perform as expected, the team could go back to the negotiating table. Meanwhile, Nick Nurse told reporters heading into the game versus the Milwaukee Bucks that James Harden is in the “ramp-up” stage of his preparation.