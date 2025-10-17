  • home icon
"Daryl Morey is shaking in his boots": Fans react as Bob Myers leaves ESPN to spearhead multi-sport initiatives for Harris Blitzer, which runs 76ers

By Sameer Khan
Modified Oct 17, 2025 13:57 GMT
Fans react as Bob Myers is set to overlook 76ers in new role
Fans react as Bob Myers is set to overlook 76ers in new role (Credits: Imagn)

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, former Golden State Warriors general manager Bob Myers will leave his role as a basketball analyst. Myers will become the president of sports for the Harris Blitzers Sports and Entertainment group.

This move will see him make influential decisions for various sports teams across several top leagues. The group’s portfolio includes stakes in the New Jersey Devils (NHL), Crystal Palace F.C. (Premier League), and Joe Gibbs Racing (NASCAR). The group also oversees the Philadelphia 76ers.

This news is a reason for Philadelphia fans to be excited, as Myers is the man widely credited with making key decisions for the Warriors’ dynasty, including drafting Draymond Green and Klay Thompson.

After Bob Myers’ appointment by the Harris Blitzers Sports and Entertainment group was announced on social media, fans reacted to the news by poking fun at Daryl Morey, the 76ers' president of basketball operations.

Fans suggested that Myers’ appointment seemed like a stepping stone to being the 76ers GM, while others suggested that the news has Morey “shaking.” Here are the most noteworthy reactions on X:

“This news has Daryl Morey shaking in his boots,” one fan wrote.
Daryl Morey to continue as 76ers president of basketball operations despite Bob Myers' arrival

Daryl Morey's future with the Philadelphia 76ers has been in question several times since he arrived in 2020. Philadelphia has continued to struggle in the Eastern Conference, leading fans to ask for changes in the organization.

But despite the team's lack of success and the Harris Blitzers Sports and Entertainment group's recent acquisition of Bob Myers, Morey is expected to retain his role. According to John Clark of NBCS, Morey will continue reporting to Harris and the 76ers' owners as the team's president of basketball operations.

The Philadelphia 76ers have yet to win a game in the preseason, losing to the New York Knicks twice and the Orlando Magic. The team will face the Minnesota Timberwolves in its final preseason game on Friday before taking on the Boston Celtics in the 2025 season opener on Wednesday.

Philadelphia will aim for the playoffs this season after finishing its 2024-25 campaign in 13th in the Eastern Conference.

