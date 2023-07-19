Daryl Morey has made his stance very clear in James Harden’s demand to be traded. The Philadelphia 76ers president of basketball operations has never been known to give in easily and he’s proving that yet again.

Here’s what Morey had to say in an interview with 97.5 The Fanatic:

"If we don't get either a very good player or something that we can turn into a very good player, then we're just not gonna do it… If James were to turn his mind around we would all be thrilled. … At this moment, he wants to be traded and we’re attempting to honor that.”

Daryl Morey talks about the James Harden situation.

Last year, James Harden opted out of a $47 million contract to get a new two-year deal worth $68.6 million. “The Beard” wanted to give Daryl Morey the flexibility to build a contender around him and Joel Embiid.

Two of the players Philly was able to sign, P.J. Tucker and De’Anthony Melton were a big part of their success last season. They just couldn’t close out the Boston Celtics after leading 3-2.

When Harden opted into the final year of his contract, Daryl Morey wasn’t just going to give him a long-term new deal. The Sixers wanted to look at all possible options to improve the roster after last year’s failure.

Harden’s team-friendly salary made him an ideal trade chip that could get the Philadelphia 76ers the assets they need to potentially challenge for the championship. The former MVP didn’t like the direction of Philly’s strategy and demanded a trade. He is reportedly keen on joining the LA Clippers.

Two years ago, Daryl Morey didn’t just trade Ben Simmons to accommodate the disgruntled point guard. He dug into his stance and even fined the Australian for sitting out in games and practices. Morey’s stubbornness allowed him to eventually snag James Harden.

This time, Morey’s penchant for hardball may force Harden to mull his options. He doesn’t want to go the Simmons route and get fined for sitting out.

The LA Clippers are not overly eager to acquire James Harden

James Harden’s desire to play with former teammate Russell Westbrook in Hollywood may not be necessarily reciprocated.

ESPN’s Zach Lowe had this to report:

“There's only really one team that he wants to go to, and that team is the Clippers, their level of engagement here to me is unclear slash not super enthusiastic.”

Westbrook reportedly knew “The Beard” was angling for a move to Los Angeles. The two could be looking to play together after their days in Oklahoma and Houston.

Daryl Morey, though, could ruin their best-laid plans. Philly’s top basketball executive will not budge unless he gets his expected price for Harden.

