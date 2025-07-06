"David Robinson to the Lakers confirmed": Fans react to JJ Redick adding NBA legend's son to his staff 

By Sameer Khan
Published Jul 06, 2025 10:39 GMT
Fans reacted as LA Lakers coach JJ Redick added Justin, the son of NBA legend David Robinson, to his staff. Robinson signed as a player development coach, as announced by the Lakers on Saturday.

He spent three seasons in the league, playing for the Washington Wizards, OKC Thunder, Milwaukee Bucks, Sacramento Kings and the Detroit Pistons.

Justin Robinson is joining the Lakers, aiming to help their young stars live up to their full potential. Fans reacted to the arrival of NBA legend, David Robinson's son.

“David Robinson to the Lakers confirmed,” one said.
Another said:

Another said:

One called for the Lakers to make more moves in free agency, while another criticized Robinson’s hiring. One fan said:

Another said:

The Lakers haven't developed any of their talents since acquiring LeBron James in 2018. They traded most of their young pieces to the Pelicans for Anthony Davis in 2019. The deal paid off, as they won the NBA Finals the next season.

However, things could run differently as they prepare to begin building around Luka Doncic. LA seems to be heading in a younger direction and could try to get the most out of rookie Adou Thiero and sophomores Dalton Knecht and Bronny James.

Justin Robinson’s father, David Robinson, is a San Antonio Spurs legend

The San Antonio Spurs drafted Justin Robinson’s father, David, out of the Navy during the 1987 draft. But he fulfilled his obligation to the Navy, serving as a civil engineering officer before joining the Spurs for the 1989-90 season.

David Robinson made an instant impact, recording 24.3 points, 3.9 blocks and 12.0 rebounds during his rookie year. He also helped the Spurs improve over the previous season by 35 wins. Robinson went on to win the MVP award in 1995 and was named the Defensive Player of the Year in 1992.

He won championships with the Spurs in 1999 and 2003, after they drafted Tim Duncan.

Robinson averaged 21.1 points, 10.6 rebounds and 3.0 blocks for his career. He retired with the fourth-most blocks in NBA history and is sixth with 2,954 career blocks. Duncan is in fifth with 3,020 and spent the entirety of his career in San Antonio, playing 14 seasons with the Spurs.

His son, Justin Robinson, couldn't match up to his brilliance as a player and will look to make a mark as a development coach on JJ Redick's staff.

