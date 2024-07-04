"Dawg, they can't be this desperate" NBA fans roast Lakers after reported interest in bringing back Kyle Kuzma

A report surfaced on Wednesday stating that the LA Lakers are considering reuniting with their former player Kyle Kuzma, prompting fans to ridicule the team for wanting back a player they once traded away.

According to Anthony Irwin, Kuzma is among the Lakers' trade targets after an uneventful free agency. Kuzma spent his first four NBA seasons with the Lakers and was part of the 2020 championship team.

Fans quickly criticized the Lakers for their interest in Kuzma, with @woopreme_ commenting:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Dawg they can’t be this desperate 💀”

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Expand Tweet

Trending

User @xJahstin labeled the Lakers "unserious" for showing interest in their former player, saying:

“Once again showing interest in a player you let go. Unserious.”

Meanwhile, @onetimecards mocked the Lakers for expressing interest in numerous players but failing to secure their targets:

“Showed interest in 20 free agents, came away with Bronny and Knecht lol.”

Kyle Kuzma played 276 regular-season games for the Lakers, averaging 15.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game. In the 2020 NBA Finals, he averaged 8.5 points and 2.8 rebounds per game.

Here are other reactions to the Lakers showing interest in Kuzma:

Fans react to the Lakers showing interest in Kyle Kuzma

Kyle Kuzma, Jerami Grant among Lakers’ trade targets

Kyle Kuzma is not the only player on the Lakers' radar. According to Anthony Irwin, they are also targeting Jerami Grant from the Portland Trail Blazers and Cameron Johnson from the Brooklyn Nets, among others.

Expand Tweet

“Sources say the Lakers have held trade talks with the Portland Trail Blazers about Jerami Grant, the Brooklyn Nets about Cameron Johnson and Dorian Finney-Smith, the Toronto Raptors about Bruce Brown, and the Washington Wizards about Kyle Kuzma — as well as other teams and other trade targets,” Irwin reported.

“To this point, though, those are the names most closely linked to the Lakers, according to league and team sources,” Irwin reported.

During this free agency, the Lakers have made only minor adjustments to their roster, with the most notable moves being re-signing LeBron James, drafting his son Bronny, extending Max Christie and adding sharpshooter Dalton Knecht.

They have yet to secure a third star to pair with James and Anthony Davis to help the team advance beyond the first round of the playoffs. They had been linked to free agents Klay Thompson, Chris Paul and Jonas Valanciunas, but were not able to secure them.

The biggest changes happened in their coaching staff, with new head coach JJ Redick and assistants Nate McMillan and Scott Brooks joining the team.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback