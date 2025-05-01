Days after copping fine, Anthony Edwards continues trashtalk with fans after eliminating Lakers in gentleman's sweep

The Minnesota Timberwolves are moving on to the next round.
Contrary to what some pundits thought, they only needed five games to take care of business and upset the LA Lakers. Most of the national media picked the Lakers to win the series, and some even claimed that they would do it in five games.
That's why, following the win, Anthony Edwards made sure to poke fun at them for their prediction:
"What makes it feel even better is that they said Lakers in 5 and the 'Wolves won in 5," Edwards said. "So I think that makes it feel 10 times better.
However, he didn't stop there. The former No. 1 pick left Crypto.com Arena, making fun of those 'Lakers in five' comments, stating that they had been talking trash all week, so they would now have to put up with him.
This comes on the heels of his $50,000 fine for obscene gestures against a fan who was heckling Rudy Gobert. Edwards grabbed his groin and made some NSFW comments about his manhood.
Edwards has been fined $380,000 this season for multiple infractions, including gesturing towards fans, officials, and cursing out in interviews. He also has a league-leading 17 technical fouls.
Even so, he's signed to a five-year contract worth a whopping $244,623,120, and he's made $86,447,537 off basketball alone, according to Spotrac, so he can most definitely afford to keep talking trash.
Anthony Edwards pays the ultimate tribute to LeBron James
Still, Edwards does more than talk trash after a win. He also tipped his hat to LeBron James, calling him the greatest player of all time when asked what it meant to beat him in the first round:
“It means a lot. I mean, we beat the best player in the world, the best player ever,” Edwards said.
Edwards has always been quite open about how important it's been for him to take down his idols and those players he grew up rooting for.
James went missing in action in the fourth quarter for three consecutive games, and he finished Game 5 with 22 points on 21 shots. He's clearly not the best player in the world anymore, but expecting him to be that guy 22 years into his career isn't realistic.
Now, Edwards and the Timberwolves will move on to face either the Golden State Warriors or the Houston Rockets in the next round.
