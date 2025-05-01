Days after copping fine, Anthony Edwards continues trashtalk with fans after eliminating Lakers in gentleman's sweep

The Minnesota Timberwolves are moving on to the next round.

Ad

Contrary to what some pundits thought, they only needed five games to take care of business and upset the LA Lakers. Most of the national media picked the Lakers to win the series, and some even claimed that they would do it in five games.

That's why, following the win, Anthony Edwards made sure to poke fun at them for their prediction:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"What makes it feel even better is that they said Lakers in 5 and the 'Wolves won in 5," Edwards said. "So I think that makes it feel 10 times better.

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

However, he didn't stop there. The former No. 1 pick left Crypto.com Arena, making fun of those 'Lakers in five' comments, stating that they had been talking trash all week, so they would now have to put up with him.

Ad

This comes on the heels of his $50,000 fine for obscene gestures against a fan who was heckling Rudy Gobert. Edwards grabbed his groin and made some NSFW comments about his manhood.

Edwards has been fined $380,000 this season for multiple infractions, including gesturing towards fans, officials, and cursing out in interviews. He also has a league-leading 17 technical fouls.

Even so, he's signed to a five-year contract worth a whopping $244,623,120, and he's made $86,447,537 off basketball alone, according to Spotrac, so he can most definitely afford to keep talking trash.

Ad

Anthony Edwards pays the ultimate tribute to LeBron James

Still, Edwards does more than talk trash after a win. He also tipped his hat to LeBron James, calling him the greatest player of all time when asked what it meant to beat him in the first round:

“It means a lot. I mean, we beat the best player in the world, the best player ever,” Edwards said.

Ad

Edwards has always been quite open about how important it's been for him to take down his idols and those players he grew up rooting for.

James went missing in action in the fourth quarter for three consecutive games, and he finished Game 5 with 22 points on 21 shots. He's clearly not the best player in the world anymore, but expecting him to be that guy 22 years into his career isn't realistic.

Now, Edwards and the Timberwolves will move on to face either the Golden State Warriors or the Houston Rockets in the next round.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ernesto Cova Ernesto Cova is a journalist at Sportskeeda with a PhD in Sports Psychology. His education helped him develop a clearer understanding of the sports world as a whole, including basketball. Ernesto has over eight years of experience in the field, working for Fadeaway World, The Inquisitr, NBA Blast, The Cold Wire and Bolavip, among others.



His favorite team is the Chicago Bulls because of the Michael Jordan era. Jordan is Ernesto's all-time favorite, as he changed the game forever. Ernesto's second favorite was Kobe Bryant because he embodied that same competitive fire and Ernesto watched him play throughout his entire career. Nowadays, Ernesto really likes Stephen Curry, who he believes to be the most influential player of the past 15 years or so.



Ernesto's favorite basketball moment was when Venezuela -- his country -- took down Canada to take home the 2015 FIBA Americas Cup.



When not watching or writing about basketball, Ernesto likes to read and is interested in photography. Know More