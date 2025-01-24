"Deal basically done" - Executive teases blockbuster Jimmy Butler trade featuring four or more teams 

Jimmy Butler has long been on the edge with the Miami Heat, whose franchise he led to two NBA finals appearances. Butler has since requested a trade out of Miami, following a saga that included the franchise denying possible trades and multiple game suspensions caused by Butler’s disoriented connection with the squad.

According to one NBA executive, a Butler trade could involve four or more teams as the league waits to see how it will unravel ahead of the Feb. 6 trade deadline.

"We have a deal basically done, but the other team could be in a four- or five-team trade involving Butler," a team’s assistant general manager told NBA insider Keith Smith. "So, they need to hold for now. So, yeah, that's going to be such a big trade that we all just have to wait it out."

Butler has been rumored to be keen on being traded to multiple championship-contending teams. However, none has been more obvious than the Phoenix Suns, who already have a big three core of Devin Booker, Kevin Durant, and Bradley Beal.

The Suns traded their 2031 first-round pick to the Utah Jazz for three first-round picks, perhaps to gain more assets and prepare their trove for a potential Butler offer.

Currently, Butler is serving a two-game team-imposed suspension after missing a team flight and disregarding team rules and etiquette. The 14-year veteran was also suspended for seven games earlier this month for conduct that the team deemed detrimental to their cause.

In his return from the seven-game suspension, the Heat lost by 20 points against the Denver Nuggets on their home floor.

While unmotivated to play for the franchise anymore, Butler is averaging 17.0 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 4.8 assists per game this season. Butler’s six-year run with the Heat, highlighted by two NBA finals trips in 2020 and 2023, would end if traded this season.

Jimmy Butler says he may not find joy in Miami again

Following numerous public exchanges between him and team president Pat Riley in recent months, Jimmy Butler declared earlier this month that he had lost all joy in playing basketball for the Miami Heat.

“I want to get my joy back. I’m happy here — off the court. But I want to be back to someone dominant. I want to hoop, and I want to help this team win. Right now, I’m not doing that,” Butler said. “I want to see me get my joy back from playing basketball. And wherever that may be, we’ll find out here pretty soon.”

Butler has also indicated on the court how much he wanted to be traded, wearing Phoenix Suns-colored sneakers in a game against the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday.

The 35-year-old Butler still has two years remaining in his contract, meaning a team must match his salary to make a trade work.

