"Deal with the NFL before trading Jimmy" - NBA fans mock Pat Riley as he finally makes a trade but not for disgruntled 6x All-Star 

Miami Heat president Pat Riley is in one of the more interesting positions in the entirety of professional sports as he tries to navigate the team through the drama surrounding Jimmy Butler. Riley recently agreed to make a deal with the NFL, spurring a negative response from fans.

Riley's agreement with the NFL centers around him allowing the league to use the words "Three-Peat" on Super Bowl merchandise if the Kansas City Chiefs end up winning the championship, their third straight. The phrase was first copyrighted by Riley in the 1980s while he was coaching the Los Angeles Lakers, trying to win three straight championships in the Showtime Era.

The fans' reactions come as the Miami Heat are dealing with the drama surrounding Jimmy Butler, who has expressed a desire to be traded away from the team since the beginning of the year. The saga surrounding Butler and the Heat has included multiple missed team flights, a meeting between Butler and Riley, and an increasingly awkward back and forth.

Fans were largely upset at the recent news, calling out Riley and his handling of the Butler situation.

"Pat Riley got a deal done with the NFL before getting a deal done with an NBA team… #FraudFather" one fan account said.

"Bro gave up the trade mark before Jimmy allowed them to find a trade where he’d sign an extension 😭," another fan joked.

"Pat Riley is doing everything but trading Jimmy Butler 😭," a fan complained.

"Bro focus on the Miami Heat," another fan begged.

"He probably is making the NFL take Jimmy Butler," a fan joked.

How close are Pat Riley and the Heat to trading Butler?

The NBA trade deadline is this Thursday at 3PM EST, giving Riley and the Miami Heat mere days to make a deal happen. Butler hasn't made things easy for the team, either, letting it be known that he won't re-sign with the Golden State Warriors if they trade for him.

Riley and the Heat are inclined to find a deal for Butler, if nothing else than to leave the issue behind them as they focus on the second half of their season.

