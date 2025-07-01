Deandre Ayton drops huge Lakers hint during offseason getaway to his homeland

After one day of NBA free agency, Deandre Ayton remains unsigned. The former No. 1 overall pick agreed to a buyout with the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday that allowed him to enter the market as a free agent. With most of the free agent centers found their new homes quickly, interest in Ayton was not as high as it was for others, although he might have a preferred destination; the LA Lakers.

Ayton is looking for a new home as he enters his eigth season in the NBA. The former Phoenix Sun has averaged better than 14 points each year, helping his team reach the NBA Finals back in 2021. However, questions about his effort, especially on the defensive end resulted in a trade sending him to the Portland Trail Blazers, where he has played for the past two seasons.

Ayton and his team have kept their cards close to their chest so far in free agency, but the center's Instagram story on Tuesday might have given away his preferred desitination. The seven-footer arrived in Jamaica to enjoy his offseason and was photographed wearing a Los Angeles Dodgers hat. Fans are speculating that his fashion choice hints that he wants to end up with the Lakers.

After losing in the first round of the postseason because of their lack of size, bringing in a center is high on the priority list for Los Angeles general manager Rob Pelinka. After Rich Paul, LeBron James' agent, sent a message to the Lakers before free agency began, the pressure is on the front office to make some adjustments to the roster to help their stars compete next season.

If Ayton and Los Angeles show mutual interest in one another, it could be just a matter of time before the veteran dons the purple and gold.

Deandre Ayton's connection with Luka Doncic might help him get to Los Angeles

Ayton and Luka Doncic are both stars from the 2018 NBA Draft, with the former going No. 1 overall and the latter No. 3. However, they share more than just a draft class with one another. Both players are represented by Bill Duffy, head of basketball at WME Sports. Ayton worked with Duffy to reach a $36.5 million buyout with the Blazers to enter the free agent market.

Players that share agents have teamed up throughout the last few decades. For example, Rich Paul represents both James and Anthony Davis and was a big part of the move that send the big man to Los Angeles in 2019. The same strategy might be in play here if Ayton truly wants to end up with the Lakers.

Both Pelinka and Los Angeles head coach JJ Redick have spoken about the fact that they need to give Doncic a lob threat that he can grow alongside during his Lakers tenure. While their top options might already be signed, Ayton could be form a dynamic pairing with Doncic and help Los Angeles transition into a new era as James enters what could be the final season of his NBA career.

