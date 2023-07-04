“Deandre Ayton looked like a bust before CP” – Draymond Green believes Chris Paul unlock potential on Warriors bench

In a recent podcast appearance, Draymond Green, the versatile forward for the Golden State Warriors, discussed the impact of Chris Paul joining his team via trade. In light of their difficulties in the playoff series against the Los Angeles Lakers, Green ⁠ emphasized how Paul could contribute by adding a new dimension to the Warriors' offense. However, in his praise for Paul, Green inadvertently took a dig at Deandre Ayton, the Phoenix Suns' talented big man.

Green expressed his admiration for Paul's mentoring skills, specifically mentioning Ayton's transformation since Paul arrived in Phoenix. The Warriors forward suggested that Ayton, who had faced criticism early in his career, found his stride under Paul's influence. While Green likely meant it as a compliment, his words could be seen as a subtle dig.

ClutchPoints @ClutchPointsApp



Draymond Green on CP3's ability to help young players thrive



(via



"Chris Paul will completely unlock Jonathan Kuminga and his growth. CP is great with young guys. Deandre Ayton looked like a bust before CP came to Phoenix."Draymond Green on CP3's ability to help young players thrive(via @PodcastPShow "Chris Paul will completely unlock Jonathan Kuminga and his growth. CP is great with young guys. Deandre Ayton looked like a bust before CP came to Phoenix."Draymond Green on CP3's ability to help young players thrive(via @PodcastPShow)https://t.co/c7TjpA26Py

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Chris Paul will completely unlock Jonathan Kuminga and his growth. CP is great with young guys. Deandre Ayton looked like a bust before CP came to Phoenix.

The impact of Chris Paul on the Suns was unquestionable, as he directed ⁠ them to the 2021 NBA Finals and spearheaded three consecutive playoff runs. Ayton's statistics also reflect the positive effect of playing alongside Paul, with averages of 17 points per game and 10 rebounds per game during their time together.

As the conversation unfolded on Paul George's podcast, Green spoke highly of Paul's potential contribution to the Warriors. Undoubtedly, Paul's arrival in Golden State has sparked excitement among fans and experts, who see him as one of the greatest acquisitions in Suns history.

Draymond Green's comments on Podcast P with Paul George shed light on the impact Chris Paul had on Deandre Ayton's development and the potential he brings to the Warriors.

Draymond Green's 4-Year, $100 Million Deal with Warriors in 2023 NBA Free Agency

Draymond Green

The Golden State Warriors wasted no time in securing their core lineup as they offered Draymond Green an impressive four-year contract worth $100 million. This deal also grants Green a player ⁠ option for the final year. The Warriors are determined to win another championship, and they made sure to prioritize keeping the ⁠ four-time champion on their roster in free agency, successfully keeping other teams at bay.

Green's new deal falls within the desired range for both parties involved. Despite initial concerns about his contract demands, Green and the Warriors swiftly reached an agreement, becoming the first move of the free agency period. The contract saves the Warriors significant tax dollars for the upcoming season, as Green's salary is approximately $5.3 million less than his declined player option.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn With free agency looming next summer, three-time All-Star Draymond Green has agreed to a four-year, $100M maximum contract extension with Golden State, agent Rich Paul of Klutch Sports tells ESPN. With free agency looming next summer, three-time All-Star Draymond Green has agreed to a four-year, $100M maximum contract extension with Golden State, agent Rich Paul of Klutch Sports tells ESPN.

For Green, the deal ensures long-term financial security, with around $72 million guaranteed over the first three years. While many anticipated a three-year contract, Green successfully negotiated a player option for the fourth year, potentially earning over $27 million during his age-37 season.

This agreement with Draymond Green is a reflection of the Warriors' unwavering commitment to winning championships ⁠ and their confidence in his capabilities as an integral component of their squad. ‍With the trio of Green, Steph Curry, and Klay Thompson intact, Golden ⁠ State aims to add more titles to their storied franchise history.

Poll : 0 votes