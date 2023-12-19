Deandre Ayton receives mixed reviews for his surprise appearance on American Dad as NBA fans joke: “Ayton’s best career highlights"

Deandre Ayton and the Portland Trail Blazers are currently struggling to figure out how to jumpstart the team amid a 6-19 start to the season. Despite the team's struggles, Ayton recently carved out some time from his busy schedule to make an appearance on American Dad as part of the show's newest episode.

The premise of the episode revolves around Steve giving better Christmas presents than his dad, sparking a bit of a rivalry between the two. His present to his sister was none other than a Deandre Ayton cameo where the NBA standout wished her a merry Christmas.

While many fans likely expected a joke to follow, the screen then cuts to a close-up of Hayley's phone, where Ayton was shown in a live video recording.

"Hey Hayley! It's me, Deandre Ayton. I heard you're quite the hooper. Hope you have a great Christmas, dominate the paint, and protect the rim at all costs!"

The guest appearance divided fans, with many amused by the situation and others wondering how and why the producers were able to get the center.

Others were quick to joke that Deandre Ayton likely wasn't even aware that he was the butt-end of the random joke.

Deandre Ayton and the Portland Trail Blazers struggle this season

This season, Deandre Ayton and the Portland Trail Blazers have struggled to get things going. Over the summer, the team took part in a blockbuster trade that landed the then-Suns center in Portland, while Damian Lillard was traded to Milwaukee.

Although the move was expected to shake things up in Portland, given that Damian Lillard's scoring output is hard to replicate, this season has been underwhelming. As previously mentioned, the Trail Blazers have a 6-19 record that currently sees the team sitting in 14th place in the West.

With only Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs posting a worse record in the West, it's clear that something will have to change in Portland. In addition to their record, the team is among the five worst in the league for offensive efficiency.

For Ayton, the team has been a rollercoaster ride. Over 21 games, he is averaging just 12.5 points per game, the fewest of his career. While his 10.5 rpg average is on par with his career average of 10.4, he's averaging a career-high 1.2 spg.

His work on the defensive end is a contributing factor in the team's defensive efficiency rating of 115.0, which lands them 19th in the league. Whether or not they can find their rhythm and build momentum as the season goes on, only time will tell.