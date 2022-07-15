“How do you get to 35 or 36 million dollars in salary?” - Bobby Marks says Deandre Ayton accepting the Pacers’ offer sheet complicates the Suns’ move for Kevin Durant

For the Phoenix Suns, acquiring Kevin Durant is more complicated, thanks to the Indiana Pacers' offer sheet to Deandre Ayton. Now, the Suns may struggle to find a financial means of making the Durant trade work.

Deandre Ayton represented one of the more exciting offseason situations for the Suns. As a restricted free agent, Phoenix can match any offer Ayton receives.

Due to their financial strength, the Suns would only lose the former No. 1 pick if they wanted to lose him.

Kevin Durant announced his desire to be traded and changed the offseason for several teams. Phoenix was one of the teams most impacted, as Durant listed them as one of his top destinations.

For Ayton to be a trade piece for Durant, the Suns needed him to not have a maximum rookie extension yet. Ayton's rookie max extension means that trading him away is impossible for six months, taking him off the table.

On NBA Today, analyst Bobby Marks broke down the potential problems with a Durant trade after Ayton's offer sheet.

"Well, it doesn't eliminate Phoenix, but it certainly complicates things here. Ayton was never going to Brooklyn in a Kevin Durant trade because of the hard-cap restrictions that Brooklyn has faced.

"However, if you remove Ayton from the mix now, how do you get to 35 or 36 million dollars in salary?"

Making the money work is near impossible, with Ayton no longer a trade possibility. Bobby Marks found a method to make the trade work, but it could do more harm than good for the Suns.

"It would basically cost Phoenix to gut their roster. As far as when you look at Mikal Bridges, Jae Crowder, and Landry Shamet in a trade, that gets you up to 35-36 million dollars.

"So they are not eliminated, but it certainly does complicate a lot of things here with Durant."

Kevin Durant is one of the best players in the world, but it will be difficult for Phoenix to win without depth.

NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA



— "[The Suns] are not eliminated but it certainly does complicate a lot of things here with Durant." @BobbyMarks42 on the Suns matching Deandre Ayton's offer sheet with the Pacers "[The Suns] are not eliminated but it certainly does complicate a lot of things here with Durant."—@BobbyMarks42 on the Suns matching Deandre Ayton's offer sheet with the Pacers https://t.co/4p9HU8AOAg

Still, the Deandre Ayton situation could work out for Durant and Phoenix.

Deandre Ayton's situation could work out for Phoenix regardless of the Kevin Durant situation

Ayton may be in Phoenix until at least January 15th, but the Suns could still be in good shape.

While having Deandre Ayton on a max contract presents some problems, the Suns are still in a strong position for the offseason.

Evan Sidery @esidery The Suns still have the assets to make a Kevin Durant trade happen, even with Deandre Ayton’s new max salary potentially on the roster.



A package centered around Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, expiring salaries and all of their future draft picks is enough to make it work legally. The Suns still have the assets to make a Kevin Durant trade happen, even with Deandre Ayton’s new max salary potentially on the roster.A package centered around Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, expiring salaries and all of their future draft picks is enough to make it work legally.

Without Kevin Durant, Phoenix could still reap the benefits of how Deandre Ayton's extension occurred.

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet Kevin Durant wrinkle notwithstanding, I’d wager the play was always going to be sowing seeds of doubt that the Suns would match an offer for Deandre Ayton, then matching once someone took the bait. Got him for less than they could’ve offered him Kevin Durant wrinkle notwithstanding, I’d wager the play was always going to be sowing seeds of doubt that the Suns would match an offer for Deandre Ayton, then matching once someone took the bait. Got him for less than they could’ve offered him

Frugality may not help the Suns' chances of winning a championship, but it does help keep the team together longer.

LIVE POLL Q. Will Kevin Durant be traded to the Phoenix Suns before the end of next offseason? Yes No 0 votes so far