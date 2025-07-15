“Decided to make some b**hes mad from scratch”: Megan Thee Stallion returns to red as she debuts fiery new hairstyle after Klay Thompson romance

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion debuted a new fiery red hairstyle on Monday. It comes days after her romance with Dallas Mavericks star Klay Thompson became public.

Reverting to a red hair color, a fan account on X (formerly Twitter) shared a TikTok from the artist's account showcasing her new look. In the clip, Stallion flexes her bright red hair, red nails and a red snapback, while adding an audio track in the background.

"This morning I woke up beautiful again and craving attention, so I decided to make some b**ches mad from scratch," the recording said. "I started by going out and doing something with my life as well as getting paid because I know that is essential in making b**ches mad. I then posted a selfie of me looking pretty and minding my business to my story."

Megan ditched her signature black curls for a sleek, straight style — this time in a bold, fiery red that’s impossible to miss.

Despite the rapper not officially confirming the romance with Thompson, they have been dropping subtle clues on Instagram. The first of many came on Thursday after Thompson was spotted in the background of Megan Thee Stallion's vacation pictures.

The former Warriors star added fuel to the fire on Sunday with a vacation photo dump from the Bahamas — one of the shots featuring a woman whose silhouette looked a lot like Megan's. Not long after, the rapper shared her tropical snaps from the Caribbean, all but confirming fans’ suspicions.

Klay Thompson's vacation pictures with Megan Thee Stallion send fans into a frenzy

Klay Thompson's vacation post soft-launched his relationship with rapper Megan Thee Stallion. Captioning the post, he wrote:

"Sweet Bells son 🌴 🥥"

In the post, Thompson shared multiple images from the Bahamas, including two images with the rapper. This caused a massive frenzy among fans, who reacted in the comments.

"The shooter dont miss 🫡," a fan wrote.

"4 rings and the girl of some people dreams bro winning," another added.

"This the COUPLE we've been waiting for 😍😍😍👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽," expressed a third.

"Shooters shoot!!!!" added a fourth.

Fans react to Klay Thompson's recent post (Source: Klay Thompson/Instagram)

The post garnered widespread attention as Thompson entered a public relationship for the first time since his breakup with Laura Harrier.

