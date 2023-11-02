"Dedicated to constantly educating ourselves": Ayesha Curry attends wine school to attain goals with relaunched venture

Ayesha Curry, the wife of NBA superstar Stephen Curry, has become a successful businesswoman over the years. Ayesha is constantly trying to evolve and spread her business ventures across different sectors. One of them is a winery and the wine brand she launched with her sister-in-law, Sydel Curry-Lee.

The brand, named Domaine Curry, was launched back in 2018, but it became a success five years later. Last June, Constellations Brands, one of the largest wine companies in the United States, purchased Domaine Curry and its owners couldn't be happier about that.

"We worked on this for a very long time—this is really an ode to the powerful women in our lives," Sydel Curry-Lee said in an interview with Essence.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"We also wanted to do this because our family is well-known for the men, we aimed to have something that was a legacy-maker for the women that we could pass down to our daughters, our nieces."

But selling the brand to a bigger wine company was not the main target of Ayesha Curry and her sister-in-law. They both want to continue to learn more about winemaking and create high-quality wines.

"We’re still learning. One thing is for sure, we know what we like to drink, but we’re still learning. We go through these blending sessions and they are so informative because we walk out with a new lust for the wine industry, and we know we’re meant to be there," Ayesha Curry told Essence.

Meanwhile, she revealed that she is currently attending a wine school in Napa Valley.

"We’re dedicated to constantly educating ourselves. We’re also people that ask questions when we don’t know something. We’re not going to play it off like we do."

What are Ayesha Curry's other business ventures?

Aside from getting involved in winery, Ayesha Curry has had a lot of different business ventures over the past decade.

Back in 2014, she created her YouTube channel, which now has more than half a million subscribers. In 2016, she released her first book, "The Seasoned Life", which included stories about her personal life as well as some of her own recipes.

In addition, she is the owner of a restaurant in San Francisco named International Smokes and has created her own product under the name Little Lights. Celebrity Net Worth estimates Ayesha Curry's net worth at $10 million.

When she started dating Stephen Curry, Ayesha was pursuing a career in Hollywood as an actor. The couple got married in 2011 and have two children.