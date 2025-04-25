"Defending another overhyped marketing stunt": Fans react as Mark Cuban applauds Shedeur Sanders' 'smart' move before going undrafted

With the Dallas Mavericks failing to make the postseason, Mark Cuban was tuned into one of the other major events in sports. He applauded an NFL draft prospect's massive move, though it wasn't met with a warm reception by fans.

Ad

Heading into the 2025 draft, Shedeur Sanders was one of the most notable names on the board. The son of Dion Sanders garnered a lot of attention during his time at Colorado, with many wondering where he'd end up getting selected.

Typically, prospects are posted up in a big room surrounded by family and loved ones when they get the call. However, Sanders went a much different route. He had a custom room built for his draft moment. Among those to applaud him on this move was Mark Cuban, who feels it will end up being a good investment.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

The longtime NBA owner was a fan of Sanders' draft night accommodations, but fans strongly disagreed after things unfolded.

NBA fans bash Mark Cuban for praising Shedeur Sanders' draft night setup

Mark Cuban's post was quickly met with backlash from fans. They disagreed with his praise of Sanders' setup after he failed to get selected in the first round.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans now feel the decision to have this built is over the top for someone who didn't hear their name called on night one.

"Imagine having a room built and a massive chain like that and not going first round lol," one fan said.

"Great place to wait to hear your name called in round 2." Another fan said.

"It will be hilarious when he’s still sitting in there tomorrow waiting to get called," said one fan.

Ad

Sanders' college teammate, Travis Hunter, ended up coming off the board early, going No. 2 to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Based on how things unfolded, the Colorado QB had minimal chances of hearing his name called in the first round.

In a rare turn of events, only two quarterbacks ended up being taken in the first round of the NFL draft. With the first pick, the Tennessee Titans took Cam Ward from Miami. Later in the night, the New York Giants traded up to No. 25 to select Jaxson Dart from Ole Miss.

With the first round in the books, Sanders is still waiting to find out where his football journey will take him next. He'll be back in his custom area for round two, hoping he finally gets a call.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kevin McCormick Kevin McCormick is a basketball writer at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in journalism and a bachelor's degree in Sports Management Marketing from Holy Family University.



Kevin has worked with various notable outlets throughout his career, including 97.3 ESPN, ClutchPoints, Heavy Sports, and Sports Illustrated/FanNation, before joining Sportskeeda in March 2022.



Specializing in NBA and WNBA coverage, Kevin's passion for basketball stems from his hometown team, the Philadelphia 76ers. Among his favorite players are Kevin Durant, Chet Holmgren, and Steph Curry, while his all-time favorites include Magic Johnson and Larry Bird.



Kevin holds Coach K in high regard for the large input he's had on the game helping mold players across multiple generations. Kevin believes the iconic rivalry between Larry Bird and Magic Johnson helped elevate the league to its current status.



Through his writing, Kevin provides in-depth analysis and insights into player and coach quotes. He prioritizes sourcing information from credible and reliable outlets.



Kevin enjoys reading, aiming to finish at least one book per month, and he is a big fan of music. Know More

Mavericks Fan? Check out the latest Dallas Mavericks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.