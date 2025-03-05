"Defending Knecht like his little bro" - Lakers fans pumped after Luka Doncic confronts Bruce Brown for Flagrant on $18.2M rookie

LA Lakers fans were pumped after seeing Luka Doncic stand up for rookie Dalton Knecht following his tussle with New Orleans Pelicans guard Bruce Brown. During the third quarter, Knecht broke away for an easy look at the rim, but before he could make it, Brown pulled him down while he was airborne by grabbing his arm.

Knecht took a hard fall and grimaced in pain. As Doncic went to check up on him, he bumped into Brown and pushed him with his arm, as the Pelicans guard seemingly said something to Knecht. A melee broke down between the teams shortly after Brown and Doncic exchanged words.

Jarred Vanderbilt and Trey Jemison III were the key instigators of that chaos as players and staff from both teams tried separating the duo from getting into an altercation with Bruce Brown and the Pelicans players.

Brown was eventually assessed a Flagrant foul penalty 1, while Vanderbilt got a technical foul for his actions. However, Lakers fans weren't bothered about that. They were glad to see Luka Doncic stand up for Dalton Knecht and the rest eventually following up.

Here's what one X user wrote online after seeing Luka Doncic get involved:

"Luka defending Knecht like his little bro"

Another wrote:

"Luka and Vando stepped to Bruce Brown after that hard foul on their rookie Knecht. Double tech issued, but no more antics from BB after that. Me likey."

One fan used a John Cena and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson meme to describe the incident.

Another added:

"Luka standing up for Dalton ready to scrap is perfect. As long as Dalton's not too hurt, perfect team.building moment."

One fan said:

"LUKA GOING TO BAT FOR DALTON KNECHT. I LOVE IT."

One fan tweeted:

