"Defense wins championships": Nico Harrison doubles down on Anthony Davis trade decision

On Tuesday morning, Dallas Mavericks GM Nico Harrison spoke to the media for the first time since making a league-altering trade at the deadline. During this press conference, the longtime executive seems to have doubled down on his decision to part with Luka Doncic.

Ad

While Harrison did address the media, the situation was far from a normal press conference. Only a select group of reporters received an invite, and no recording devices were allowed to be used.

Among those in attendance for this availability was ESPN insider Tim MacMahon. After Nico Harrison was done speaking, he took to social media to report on some of the things mentioned. MacMahon cited that "defense wins championships" was a common theme of his messaging, likely referring to swapping Doncic for Anthony Davis.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Nico Harrison's press conference comes just as the Mavericks are gearing up to try and secure a spot in the postseason. Sitting in 10th place, they'll have to win two play-in games in hopes of making it to the playoffs. Their first matchup is Wednesday night, facing off against the Sacramento Kings.

Since the blockbuster trade became official, Harrison has faced endless backlash from fans and analysts. It also didn't help that both teams went in drastically different directions following the deal. Doncic and the Lakers find themselves in the third seed in the Western Conference. Meanwhile, Dallas suffered massive injury blows to Kyrie Irving and Davis.

After spending weeks on the sidelines, Davis has been able to return and help the Mavs fight for a playoff spot. That said, it hasn't done much for Harrison. Seeing that he traded away a superstar talent in his prime, this decision is going to follow him for the rest of his career.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kevin McCormick Kevin McCormick is a basketball writer at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in journalism and a bachelor's degree in Sports Management Marketing from Holy Family University.



Kevin has worked with various notable outlets throughout his career, including 97.3 ESPN, ClutchPoints, Heavy Sports, and Sports Illustrated/FanNation, before joining Sportskeeda in March 2022.



Specializing in NBA and WNBA coverage, Kevin's passion for basketball stems from his hometown team, the Philadelphia 76ers. Among his favorite players are Kevin Durant, Chet Holmgren, and Steph Curry, while his all-time favorites include Magic Johnson and Larry Bird.



Kevin holds Coach K in high regard for the large input he's had on the game helping mold players across multiple generations. Kevin believes the iconic rivalry between Larry Bird and Magic Johnson helped elevate the league to its current status.



Through his writing, Kevin provides in-depth analysis and insights into player and coach quotes. He prioritizes sourcing information from credible and reliable outlets.



Kevin enjoys reading, aiming to finish at least one book per month, and he is a big fan of music. Know More

Mavericks Fan? Check out the latest Dallas Mavericks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.