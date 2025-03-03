"Definitely crushing OG defensive highlights in the bathroom": Fans erupt as Ben Stiller sneaks Knicks tweet while backstage at the Oscars

On Monday, actor, producer and avid New York Knicks follower Ben Stiller drew the attention of fans after his post on X during the Oscars. The Zoolander star tweeted about his beloved team's 116-112 overtime win against the Miami Heat while backstage during the 97th Academy Awards, earning the reaction of plenty.

Ad

Taking to X (formerly Twitter) to celebrate the Knicks win in South Beach, Stiller posted:

"KNICKS WIN."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Jalen Brunson and OG Anunoby dominated the court. Fans online jumped in on Stiller's post, as one claimed he was watching Anunoby's defensive highlights in the bathroom:

"Ben Stiller tweeting about the Knicks during The Oscars is one of my favorite traditions every year. Definitely crushing OG defensive highlights in the bathroom during commercial breaks," he wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Others soon chimed in on Stiller sneaking a Knicks tweet while sitting backstage at the Oscars:

"Girl aren’t you at the oscars rn," expressed one fan.

"Bro just got the score at the Oscar’s lol," wrote another.

"Ben watching the game from the Oscars," commented a third.

"Could you see the score from the stage?" joked a fourth.

Ad

Ben Stiller, who was at the Academy Awards to present the award for Best Production Design, seemed to have his mind elsewhere during the ceremony, as shown by his support for the Knicks on X.

Ben Stiller shows love to Jalen Brunson and OG Anunoby as the Knicks earn late win in Miami

New York Knicks fanatic Ben Stiller was on the edge of his seat during his appearance at the 97th Academy Awards, as reflected by his multiple tweets during the event. The actor posted an array of posts about the Knicks during the event, who beat the Miami Heat at Kesaya Center in a tight affair.

Ad

The actor showed love to Jalen Brunson and OG Anunoby on X after the game. Captioning the post with their initials, Stiller wrote:

"JB OG," dropping two Knicks-colored heart emojis on both ends of their initials.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Stiller also showed love to them individually:

"OG ANUNOBY BORN TO PLAY BASKETBALL"

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Jalen Brunson born to play basketball," he wrote.

The praise for Brunson and Anunoby was just some of the many tweets he posted during the Oscars. Overturning a 19-point deficit, Anunoby's dagger dunk gave the Knicks their third win in a row as they continue to hunt down the Celtics and the Cavaliers, who sit above them in the Eastern Conference table.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback