Kendrick Perkins wants Anthony Davis to take charge and influence the LA Lakers' next coaching hire over LeBron James after Darvin Ham's firing. Davis, set to earn $40.6 million in the upcoming season, is the team's future. The 31-year-old is coming off one of his best seasons, proving once more that he's the more decisive player compared to James.

However, AD struggled with his role as the only center on the team, along with his lack of involvement in late-game stretches, which was majorly a coaching issue. Perkins believes Davis needs to be vocal and look out for a coach who can help him on the floor with his undisputed impact.

He wrote on X:

"Last comment on the Lakers for now! AD better make sure he’s involved heavily with the next Coach the Lakers Hire. Because he should definitely be the focal point. Real Talk."

The Lakers went 2-4 in Davis' six-game absence, 6-5 without James. They didn't have a reliable backup to compensate for Davis' two-way skillset.

Moreover, Anthony Davis is also the star likelier to stick around with the time ticking on LeBron James' career, who turns 40 at the end of this year, while playing his 22nd NBA season. Davis signed a three-year $177.7 million deal last summer, committing to a long-term stay in LA.

With James on a gradual and expected decline, the team's build around Davis' strengths is the way forward, including hiring a coach who can get the best out of him. Darvin Ham struggled with it for most of his tenure.

Anthony Davis, LeBron James will reportedly have a say in Lakers' next coaching hire

The LA Lakers' coaching search is officially underway after they announced Darvin Ham's firing on Friday. The Lakers took a different route two years ago by hiring a rookie coach instead of an experienced candidate to lead the team. However, that will change this summer after Ham's up-and-down stint.

According to ESPN's Dave McMenamin, LA will also seek advice from LeBron James, while Anthony Davis will have an equal contribution.

"The team kind of looks at Anthony Davis as finally taking the torch from LeBron in the last season and a half," reported McMenamin.

LeBron James has to consider his future, too. The 39-year-old has a player option worth $51.2 million for next season, which he is expected to decline and enter free agency for the first time since 2018.

Meanwhile, Anthony Davis is under contract, which indicates the Lakers will lean into his opinion until there's more clarity on where his co-star stands with his decision.

According to reports, the Lakers have JJ Redick, Ty Lue, Jason Kidd and Charles Lee among the shortlisted candidates. While Lue and Kidd are the only experienced head coaches, Redick and Lee have earned a reputation around league circles as rookie coaches with tremendous upside.