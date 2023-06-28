"Definitely hurts a little bit" - Grant Williams says he was disappointed to see Marcus Smart traded from Boston

The Boston Celtics made a bold move when they traded beloved nine-year veteran guard Marcus Smart to the Memphis Grizzlies last week.

Boston did so as part of a three-team deal to acquire Washington Wizards big man Kristaps Porzingis and draft compensation. The deal is expected to add more depth and versatility to the Celtics’ frontcourt.

However, some are still skeptical about Boston’s decision to trade away Smart, who had garnered a reputation as the heart and soul of the team. Celtics forward Grant Williams was recently asked about Smart’s departure, to which he spoke about how much the loss of the veteran guard hurts:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“It’s something that definitely hurts a little bit just because you’ve been with someone for so long and he’s a phenomenal person, phenomenal teammate and plays with the most heart and passion of anyone across this entire organization and the league,” Williams said.

However, Williams added that he understands the business of the NBA and said that he is still excited about both the Celtics’ and Smart’s futures:

“You have to understand that’s part of the business.

“You have to be excited about where the team is headed and what direction they’re trying to take. You have to trust Brad [Stevens] and you have to not really hold too much against it because we know that Marcus is gonna be great wherever he goes."

He added,

“He’s in a great situation with a talented team, and they needed him. They needed a player like that to defend and also be able to shoot and knock down shots and lead. He’s very, very able to do that and this team is gonna have to step up in that absence.

“He’s a true Celtic, so losing that is definitely gonna hurt, but we gotta wish him luck and pray for him along the way".

Smart averaged 11.5 points, 3.1 rebounds, 6.3 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.9 3-pointers per game on 41.5% shooting over 61 games this past season. He now joins a young Memphis team that is looking for veteran leadership after falling in the first round of the playoffs to the LA Lakers.

Also read: "Goodbyes are hard"- Marcus Smart gives city of Boston an emotional goodbye after shock trade to Grizzlies

Grant Williams on his upcoming restricted free agency and a possible return to Boston

Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams

As for Grant Williams’ future in Boston, there is no guarantee that he will be back with the Celtics next season. Williams is set to enter restricted free agency after failing to agree to a contract extension with the team last offseason.

The 24-year-old forward was recently asked about his free agency plans to which he said that he’s ready for whatever happens:

“Whatever happens, you know? I have not much control in this because I allowed my agents and everybody else to focus in on that".

Williams then said that he has always focused on winning over anything else. He added that he would welcome a return to the Celtics if they decide to retain him:

“Because my whole focus and goal has always been on winning and making sure that team success has been the number one most important thing.

“Brad and those guys, if they decide to keep me and bring me back, of course, I’m going to come back and be excited and happy, ready to play for the Celtics. If something else happens, then I have to transition.”

Celtics on NBC Sports Boston @NBCSCeltics Grant Williams talks about his future with Boston & how he's feeling after undergoing hand surgery Grant Williams talks about his future with Boston & how he's feeling after undergoing hand surgery https://t.co/KNmuVcLEyD

Williams averaged 8.1 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.5 steals and 1.5 3-points per game on 45.4% shooting over 79 games this past season.

Poll : 0 votes